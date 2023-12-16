Newcastle Dominate Fulham in 3-0 Victory: Player Ratings Revealed

with Martin Dubravka denying Alex Iwobi a clear chance. The first half saw Newcastle in control but unable to break the deadlock, leading to a tense atmosphere at the start of the second half.

Key Moments and Turning Points

The match’s complexion changed dramatically after Lewis Miley’s goal early in the second half, his first for Newcastle, which brought palpable relief to the home fans. Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn added to the tally, ensuring a comfortable win for the Magpies. Notably, Sven Botman marked his return with a late appearance, further bolstering Newcastle’s resolve.

Newcastle United Player Ratings

Goalkeeping and Defence: Martin Dubravka had a relatively quiet game with a rating of 6/10. Tino Livramento shone on the flank, earning a 7/10 for his contributions. Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn, with ratings of 6/10 and 8/10 respectively, ensured a solid defensive line, with Burn also getting on the scoresheet.

Midfield Mastery: The midfield was controlled by Bruno Guimaraes, who with a 9/10 rating, played a pivotal role, particularly in setting up Miley’s opener. Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, rated at 6/10 and 5/10, showed mixed performances.

Attacking Flair: In attack, Miguel Almiron, with a 7/10 rating, was a constant threat, and Anthony Gordon’s second-half resurgence, also earning a 7/10, was crucial for the team’s success.

Fulham’s Struggle and Ratings

Fulham’s challenge was significantly hampered by Jimenez’s early dismissal. Their defence, led by Issa Diop with a 7/10 rating, initially held firm, but the pressure from Newcastle eventually led to their downfall. The midfield and attack struggled to make a significant impact, reflected in the lower ratings, with Andreas Pereira and Alex Iwobi both scoring 4/10.

This game was a testament to Newcastle’s resilience and tactical acumen under pressure, highlighted by Eddie Howe’s 7/10 managerial rating. On the other hand, Fulham, managed by Marco Silva (6/10), showed glimpses of potential but ultimately fell short due to strategic setbacks and the early red card.

Statistical Analysis by Anfield Index

Newcastle United’s recent fixture against Fulham wasn’t just a victory on the pitch but a domination in statistics, highlighting a performance where strategy and precision took centre stage. Credit to Futmob for the performance data, which paints a picture of a game controlled by Newcastle in almost every facet.

Possession and Chances: Magpies in Control

With a staggering 71% possession, Newcastle Utd’s command of the ball was indisputable. The team’s fluidity and cohesion in maintaining control were evident, effectively sidelining Fulham in the possession game. This dominance is further exemplified by the expected goals (xG) metric, with Newcastle boasting an impressive 3.97 against Fulham’s meagre 0.29, suggesting a multitude of high-quality scoring opportunities were crafted by the Magpies.

Shooting Accuracy and Opportunities

The tale of the tape in shooting was just as one-sided. Newcastle Utd peppered Fulham’s goal with 27 total shots, 10 on target, dwarfing Fulham’s 6 attempts, of which a mere 4 were on goal. The Magpies’ ability to create ‘big chances’ was also superior, carving out 6 clear-cut opportunities, although they’ll be ruing the 3 big chances missed – moments that could have further widened the margin of victory.

Passing Precision and Defensive Discipline

Astonishingly, Newcastle completed 617 passes with a 90% accuracy rate, showcasing not just quantity but quality in distribution. Fulham, on the other hand, managed only 217 accurate passes at a 77% rate, reflecting their struggle to establish any rhythm. Despite committing fewer fouls, Newcastle’s disciplined approach didn’t compromise their defensive solidity, conceding only one big chance to Fulham.

Conclusion: Newcastle’s Statistical Supremacy

This game’s performance data and stats, provided by Futmob, reveal the extent of Newcastle Utd’s superiority over Fulham. Not only did they control the game with extensive possession, but their ability to create and capitalise on chances was unmatched. As the numbers show, Newcastle’s blend of tactical nous and execution was simply too much for Fulham, signalling a strong message to their Premier League rivals.