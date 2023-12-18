Goldbridge Dissects United’s Strategy Against Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool: A Tactical Analysis from Goldbridge’s Perspective

United’s Resilience at Anfield: A Point Well Earned

Mark Goldbridge, in his reaction to the Liverpool vs Manchester United match, highlights the significance of the 0-0 draw at Anfield. He emphasizes the pre-match expectations, where many predicted a heavy defeat for United. Goldbridge proudly states,

“We were going to lose that six or seven nil according to some people… so let’s not change the score when many people were predicting against this.”

Defensive Heroes: Varane and Shaw Stand Tall

Goldbridge singles out Rafael Varane and Luke Shaw for their exceptional performances. Varane, in particular, is lauded as the man of the match, with Goldbridge noting, “Varane keeps the pressure off Ten Hag with that performance tonight.” Shaw’s commitment, despite recent injury, is also praised, as he effectively neutralized Mo Salah.

Midfield Dynamics: The Amrabat-Mayu Pivot

The introduction of a double pivot in United’s midfield, featuring Amrabat and Mainoo, is seen as a positive change. Goldbridge suggests that this setup, with Bruno Fernandes in front, could link the midfield and attack more effectively. He criticizes Scott McTominay’s performance, arguing that his inability to play the number 10 role hindered United’s attacking transitions.

Ten Hag’s Tactical Decisions: A Step in the Right Direction

Goldbridge acknowledges Erik ten Hag’s tactical choices, particularly in maintaining a solid defensive structure. He urges Ten Hag to build on this performance, emphasising the importance of selecting the right midfield combination and continuing to trust Varane and Shaw.

The Bigger Picture: United’s Fighting Spirit

In conclusion, Goldbridge reflects on the broader implications of the draw. He views it as a testament to United’s fighting spirit and a potential turning point in their season. The result, according to him, “stops the Ten Hag out movement in its tracks” and provides a foundation for future success.