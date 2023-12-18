Keane’s Critique on VVD’s Post-Draw Comments

Roy Keane and VVD’s Post-Match Exchange

A Stalemate at Anfield

An anticipated showdown at Anfield ended in a goalless draw between Liverpool and Manchester United. Before the match, Liverpool was the favourite to take the three points, yet they were met with a United side that managed to thwart their every move.

Van Dijk’s Take on the Match

Virgil van Dijk, the commanding Liverpool skipper, was not shy about his team’s intent, saying, “There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point.”

Keane’s Response to Arrogance

Roy Keane, never one to mince his words, responded to VVD’s remarks with a sharp critique. He found Van Dijk’s comments to be soaked in arrogance, stating,

“A lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing United like that. He said ‘only one team wanted to win, Manchester United are buzzing with the point’.”

United’s Grit Over Glamour

Despite the pressure and a less than stellar performance, United’s strategy on the day delivered a point. Keane, acknowledging the team’s effort, said, “United were under huge pressure, they sat in and played to their strengths they had today. It wasn’t great to watch United today, but if you offered them a draw they would be delighted with it, and Liverpool disappointed.”

The Reality of the Draw

Keane further emphasized the nature of football, where not every chance is converted into victory. He argued that the true measure of success is the final score, not the number of chances created. “The bottom line is that the most important stat is the byline. Every week we get stats thrown at us but it is about putting the ball in the back of the net,” Keane insisted.

Keane’s Final Thoughts

Reflecting on his experiences, Keane concluded, “I’ve come to Anfield many times with Manchester United and, let me tell you, they were very pleased with a draw. I didn’t like his message there … I think he is out of order.”