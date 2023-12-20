Wolves vs Chelsea Preview: A Festive Fixture Fiasco

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ festive fixture against Chelsea has become a contentious point of discussion, with the match set for a 13:00 GMT kickoff on Christmas Eve. The decision has been met with widespread discontent across the football community.

Festive Fixture Fiasco

The timing of this Premier League clash at Molineux has sparked outrage, eliciting strong reactions from both sets of supporters. Chelsea’s Supporters Trust decried the scheduling as “outrageous” and “totally unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Wolves’ fans who criticized the Premier League for its “complete lack of consideration and respect.” The national Football Supporters’ Association dubbed the event “an unwanted present,” underscoring the general dismay.

Disgruntled Dugouts

While Wolves’ manager Gary O’Neil offered a diplomatic take when the holiday fixtures were announced, Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino could not conceal his displeasure. The Chelsea manager, facing the prospect of being away from his family on his 31st wedding anniversary, expressed his discontent bluntly: “I’m not happy.”

The Scheduling Quandary

The initial date for this encounter was set for 23 December, a compromise Pochettino had come to terms with. However, the UK TV blackout on Saturday afternoons left broadcasters with limited options. With Sky Sports keen to televise the match and other games firmly slotted for the 23rd, Christmas Eve emerged as the sole alternative for airing the game.

The busy festive period leaves little room for rescheduling. With both teams set to play again on 27 December, the unwelcome Christmas Eve slot stood as the last resort for broadcasting.

Premier League Precedent

Historically, Christmas Eve is a rarity in English football calendars. Only once has a Premier League match been played on this date—a frigid 1995 encounter that saw Manchester United succumb to Leeds United. Gary McAllister’s penalty marked a unique record, positioning him as the sole player to score on both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, and born on Christmas Day.

A Tradition Transformed

While the Christmas period is synonymous with a flurry of football, Christmas Eve fixtures are uncommon. Since the inception of an organized league in 1888, only 15 seasons have included matches on the 24th of December. Contrastingly, Christmas Day games were a staple until 1960, and Boxing Day fixtures remain a steadfast tradition.

If Wolverhampton Wanderers were to fall to Chelsea, it would mark their sixth top-flight loss on Christmas Eve, equaling a record held only by Bolton Wanderers.

In sum, the Christmas Eve fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea is emblematic of the broader tensions between football’s relentless schedule and the festive spirit. For fans and families alike, this unwelcome alteration to the footballing calendar serves as a stark reminder of the commercial pressures that increasingly dictate the game’s rhythms.