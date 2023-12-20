Miguel Delaney: Arsenal Front-Runner For Top Striker

Ivan Toney’s Transfer Saga: Arsenal Takes the Lead

Arsenal’s Edge in the Toney Chase

In the whirlwind of the January transfer window, Arsenal emerges as the frontrunner in the pursuit of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, outpacing rivals like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Miguel Delaney of The Independent aptly captures the essence of this chase, noting, “Arsenal are leading the chase for Brentford’s Ivan Toney in what is shaping up to be one of the January transfer window’s major sagas.” Toney’s eight-month ban, a result of breaching betting rules, hasn’t dampened the Premier League’s interest in him.

The Appeal of Toney’s Talents

The 27-year-old striker has become a coveted target due to his undeniable quality and the scarcity of available forwards. Brentford’s willingness to negotiate, despite having adapted to his absence, adds a further layer to this intriguing saga. The end of Toney’s suspension has naturally escalated interest from multiple clubs.

Chelsea’s Hurdles and Arsenal’s Advantage

Initially, Chelsea seemed like a probable destination for Toney. However, their need to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules and the requirement to make sales before purchases have complicated matters. In contrast, Arsenal’s current position as a Premier League title contender and the potential for Toney to influence their campaign significantly have made them an attractive option for the striker. Delaney highlights this shift, stating, “Another element that has shifted the race, however, is Chelsea’s underperformance compared to Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s Strategic Considerations

While Arsenal’s interest in Toney is evident, several factors need consideration before a definitive move. These include Toney’s readiness post-suspension and Arsenal’s broader squad needs. The club is weighing up acquisitions in various positions, including another midfielder and two full-backs. Financial constraints and the need to balance the budget could dictate Arsenal’s ability to secure Toney’s services.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Ivan Toney’s Metrics

Ivan Toney’s Attacking Prowess

Ivan Toney’s performance data from Fbref offers a window into the striker’s value on the pitch. His non-penalty goals per 90 minutes stand at 0.37, placing him in the 57th percentile among forwards—a respectable figure that suggests reliability in front of goal without the added boost of penalties. Moreover, his non-penalty xG (expected goals) at 0.40 shows a keen sense of positioning and the ability to get shots on target, as he ranks in the 60th percentile for this metric.

Possession and Playmaking Skills

Beyond goal-scoring, Toney’s contributions extend to playmaking. With a total of 2.61 shots per 90, he’s actively seeking opportunities, reflective of his 50th percentile ranking. His 1.97 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes underscore his involvement in build-up play. His percentile rank of 5 for pass completion may seem poor, but it’s balanced by the quality of his passes, notably his progressive passes at 2.55 per 90 minutes, which places him in the 76th percentile, indicating his forward-thinking approach.

Defensive Contributions and Physicality

Toney’s data also reveals his willingness to engage in the game’s physical aspects. Ranking in the 83rd percentile with 3.51 aerials won per 90 minutes, he’s a formidable presence in air duels—an attribute not to be overlooked. Defensively, his percentile ranks may not scream dominance, but his contributions to interceptions and clearances, standing at the 93rd and 75th percentiles respectively, highlight an all-around game.

This analytical deep dive, credit to Fbref, paints a picture of a well-rounded forward whose stats confirm a capacity to influence games beyond the scoreline. Ivan Toney’s performance data is not just a series of numbers but a narrative of a player who could be a crucial piece in any top-flight team’s puzzle.