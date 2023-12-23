Man City Masterclass at Club Final : Player Ratings Revealed

Manchester City’s Flawless Victory at Club World Cup Final

Manchester City confirmed their dominance in the global football arena with a resounding 4-0 triumph over Fluminense in the prestigious Club World Cup final, adding another glittering trophy to their cabinet as 2023 draws to a close.

Opening Blitz and Tactical Mastery

From the first whistle, City showcased their trademark blend of tactical sophistication and raw power. A mere 40 seconds into the game, Nathan Ake’s thunderbolt rebounded off the woodwork straight to Julian Alvarez, who demonstrated incredible agility to steer the ball home with a deft chest. This set the tone for what was to become a one-sided affair in favour of the Manchester side.

City’s Relentless Press and Fluminense’s Fumble

City’s high-pressing game was relentless, and it paid dividends in the 27th minute. Phil Foden, finding himself with ample room to manoeuvre, whipped in a cross that ricocheted off Nino and into his own net, leaving Fluminense reeling and City comfortably ahead.

Despite a potential penalty scare for City after Ederson brought down German Cano, the linesman’s flag and a swift VAR check absolved the Brazilian goalkeeper, maintaining City’s clean sheet.

Defensive Solidity and Midfield Dominance

The defence, marshalled by Ruben Dias, and John Stones, rarely broke a sweat, with Ederson only truly called into action once, pulling off a sublime save just before halftime.

In midfield, the metronomic Rodri controlled the tempo, his partnership with Foden blossoming into the second half. However, Rodri’s night was marred by a rugged challenge that forced him off the pitch, casting a shadow on City’s celebrations.

Foden’s Finesse and Alvarez’s Clincher

Foden, undeterred by the setback, soon found the net, latching onto a precise cross from Alvarez. City’s number 47 made no mistake, his finish as clinical as it was cunning.

Alvarez wasn’t finished, however. He struck again late in the game, his low drive not only securing the victory but also etching this performance into the annals of Club World Cup history.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson: 6/10 – A moment of controversy turned into triumph with a crucial save.

Kyle Walker: 6/10 – His pace was a deterrent to any Fluminense ambition.

John Stones: 6/10 – A tranquil evening, distributing the ball effectively.

Ruben Dias: 6/10 – Fortuitous or not, his offside trap worked wonders.

Nathan Ake: 7/10 – Defensive stalwart, offensive threat, a complete performance.

Rodri: 7/10 – The pivot of City’s play until his unfortunate exit.

Rico Lewis: 6/10 – A promising yet inconsistent display.

Bernardo Silva: 7/10 – A tireless creative force on the right flank.

Phil Foden: 8/10 – A nightmare for defenders, a dream for the fans.

Jack Grealish: 6/10 – Showed grit amidst targeted challenges.

Julian Alvarez: 9/10 – A trophy magnet, his goalscoring instincts were unmatched.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic: 6/10 – Steady in the midfield after replacing Lewis.

Manuel Akanji: 7/10 – Solidified the defence post-Rodri.

Josko Gvardiol: 6/10 – Maintained the defensive integrity.

Matheus Nunes: N/A – Came on too late to rate.

Oscar Bobb: N/A – Limited time to make an impact.

The Architect Behind the Victory

Pep Guardiola: 8/10 – His vision and strategy were imprinted on City’s performance, a testament to his managerial prowess.

Man of the Match Julian Alvarez – His goals and assist were pivotal in Manchester City’s emphatic victory.

This match not only reaffirmed City’s status as a powerhouse in club football but also highlighted the depth of talent and strategic acumen that runs through the squad. Guardiola’s men have delivered a message loud and clear: they are here to stay at the pinnacle of world football.