Celtic Welcomes Green Brigade Back

Celtic Reinstates Green Brigade with Updated Safety Measures

In a move that harmonises passion and safety, Celtic has restored the Green Brigade’s status within the ranks of their supporters. This reinstatement is a result of the group’s commitment to adhere to a newly revised Rail Seating Safety Code of Conduct.

Revival of the Green Brigade

Following constructive dialogue, the Scottish giants and their dedicated ultras section have reached an accord that sees the Green Brigade’s return heralded by manager Brendan Rodgers. Their presence had been missed, their absence felt not just in decibels but in spirit.

Addressing Safety with Vigour

Celtic’s decision to revoke the ban, initially set in October due to “unacceptable behaviours” that raised safety concerns, was firmly rooted in ensuring a secure environment for all. The club clarified that the ban’s cause was not related to political displays of the Palestinian flag being held up in a Champions League match, but rather to specific incidents involving pyrotechnics, rushed entryways, and unauthorised access at pivotal games.

Commitment to Compliance and Safety

“After consultation with the group, the club has now implemented an updated Rail Seating Safety Code of Conduct, which has been accepted by the group, allowing for a return to a situation where rules and regulations around operating safely are respected and complied with,” a statement from Celtic confirmed.

Rodgers’ Rallying Cry

As Celtic prepares to welcome Livingston for a Premiership clash, Rodgers underscored the symbiotic relationship between the team’s triumphs and fan support: “Celtic’s history is littered with late goals and a big part of that is down to the fans and the whole stadium getting behind the team. That’s what makes Celtic.”

Unity Breeds Success

“When you have the manager, the supporters and the players all on the same page it’s a real force,” said Rodgers. He acknowledged the dip in atmosphere but emphasised collective responsibility in reigniting the fiery ambience that renders Celtic Park a formidable fortress for visiting teams.

Harnessing the Home Advantage

“They are better being inside and cheering us on and hopefully that brings us all together and we can now look forward for the rest of the season,” Rodgers expressed, highlighting the invaluable edge a united home crowd provides.

A Safe Haven for the Loyal 267

The Green Brigade, numbering 267 registered aficionados, occupies the safe standing section in area 111, a testament to the club’s commitment to both fervour and safety. This measure follows a brief period where the group faced restricted access to match tickets, a sanction that has since been lifted in light of recent developments.

The bond between Celtic and the Green Brigade stands rejuvenated, promising a season where the roar of the supporters is not just heard but felt, coursing through the stadium’s veins, invigorating the team and daunting opponents in equal measure.