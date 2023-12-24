Lyon Keen on West Ham’s Algerian Star

Lyon’s Gaze Fixed on West Ham’s Benrahma: A Tactical Shift?

Said Benrahma’s future at West Ham has become a swirling topic of discussion, with French side Lyon reportedly setting their sights on the Algerian winger as the January transfer window looms. TalkSPORT’s insights into the transfer buzz around the 28-year-old paint a picture of a talented player at a crossroads.

Benrahma’s Journey and Current Stance

Since his move from Brentford to West Ham in late 2020, Benrahma has donned the Hammers’ colours in 152 matches across various competitions. Despite this, the current season has seen him starting a mere four times in the Premier League. This diminished role has inevitably led to speculation about his willingness to seek opportunities elsewhere, potentially with Lyon, currently positioned in the middle of the Ligue 1 table.

Competitive Edge Within the Squad

The competition for a place in the starting lineup at West Ham is fierce, particularly with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus presenting formidable forms, contributing 12 and eight goals respectively this season. Stuart Pearce, the former Hammers coach, expressed little shock at the developments, suggesting on talkSPORT that a change might be beneficial for all parties involved.

Impact and Contributions

Though his Premier League starts have been sparse, Benrahma’s involvement in the Europa League and Carabao Cup demonstrates his ability to contribute to the team’s European and domestic cup campaigns. However, the lack of goals this season is an area of concern, highlighting a potential rationale for West Ham to consider their options.

Potential Shift to Lyon

With Lyon showing interest, and Benrahma’s last notable Premier League performance being a start in a loss to his old club Brentford, the narrative is building towards a possible exit. Whether this transfer materialises could hinge on multiple factors, including the player’s desire for more consistent game time and West Ham’s assessment of their squad depth and strategic needs.

As the transfer window approaches, the situation remains fluid, with Benrahma’s next move under keen observation from West Ham fans and potential suitors alike.