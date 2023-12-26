Player Ratings: Wood’s Hat-Trick Overwhelms Magpies

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: A Premier League Thriller

In a dramatic encounter at St. James’ Park, Nottingham Forest, led by the sensational Chris Wood, overcame Newcastle United with a stunning 3-1 victory. This result, especially notable for being only the second home defeat for the Magpies in the Premier League this season, marked a significant moment for both clubs.

Unexpected Hero: Chris Wood’s Hat-Trick

Chris Wood, returning to haunt his former club, emerged as the hero of the day. His hat-trick not only showcased his formidable attacking prowess but also sparked Nuno Espirito Santo’s start at the club. Wood’s exceptional performance was a key driver in Forest’s impressive win, pulling them further away from the relegation battle.

Newcastle’s Home Fortitude Wavers

Newcastle, known for their robust performances at home, looked set to continue their dominant streak when Alexander Isak converted a penalty in the first half. However, Forest’s counter-attacking strategy, spearheaded by the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga, turned the tide, leaving Newcastle grappling with their third defeat in four Premier League outings.

A Tactical Masterclass

The match was as much a testament to the strategic brilliance of Nuno Espirito Santo as it was to the individual brilliance of Chris Wood. Santo’s decision to refresh the lineup and adopt a counter-attacking approach paid dividends, proving pivotal in Forest’s first win under his management.

Player Ratings: A Closer Look

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka (GK): 4/10

4/10 Kieran Trippier (RB): 4.5/10

4.5/10 Fabian Schar (CB): 4/10

4/10 Sven Botman (CB): 5/10

5/10 Dan Burn (LB): 3.5/10

3.5/10 Bruno Guimaraes (CM): 5/10

5/10 Lewis Miley (CM): 7/10

7/10 Sean Longstaff (CM): 4/10

4/10 Miguel Almiron (RW): 4/10

4/10 Alexander Isak (ST): 7/10

7/10 Anthony Gordon (LW): 4/10

4/10 Manager Eddie Howe: 4/10

Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner (GK): 6.5/10

6.5/10 Gonzalo Montiel (RB): 7/10

7/10 Moussa Niakhate (CB): 8/10

8/10 Murillo (CB): 8/10

8/10 Ola Aina (LB): 6.5/10

6.5/10 Danilo (CM): 6.5/10

6.5/10 Ibrahim Sangare (CM): 7.5/10

7.5/10 Anthony Elanga (RM): 7.5/10

7.5/10 Morgan Gibbs-White (AM): 9/10

9/10 Callum Hudson-Odoi (LM): 6.5/10

6.5/10 Chris Wood (ST): 10/10

10/10 Manager Nuno Espirito Santo: 8/10

Player of the Match: Chris Wood

In a game that saw tactical shifts, individual brilliance, and a remarkable upset, Chris Wood’s hat-trick stood out, cementing his place as the player of the match and driving Nottingham Forest to a memorable victory.