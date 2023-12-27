Shearer’s Insight on Man Utd’s Ownership

Football Clubs as Businesses: The Manchester United Case

In the dynamic world of football, the essence of a club’s success often trickles down from the top management to the players on the pitch. This principle holds true across various businesses, including football clubs. In a recent column for The Athletic, Alan Shearer delved into this concept, particularly in the context of Manchester United’s proposed takeover and its impact on the club’s performance.

Leadership and Its Impact on Team Performance

At the heart of every football club, just like any other business, is its leadership. The ongoing saga of Manchester United’s proposed takeover has been a point of concern and debate. The uncertainty that looms over Old Trafford isn’t just a managerial issue; it permeates through to the players themselves. Footballers, much like employees in any organization, thrive on clarity and direction. The comparison drawn by Shearer between Manchester United’s situation and Newcastle United under Mike Ashley is particularly poignant. It highlights how change at the top can revitalise a club, as seen with Newcastle’s resurgence post-Ashley era.

The Role of Owners in Shaping Club Culture

Shearer’s insights into the role of club owners and directors in shaping a team’s culture are illuminating. Drawing from his experiences with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, he underscores the importance of owners who are not just financially invested but emotionally tied to the club. His recounting of Jack Walker’s involvement at Blackburn illustrates how a passionate owner’s engagement can positively affect the team’s spirit and performance. This sense of belonging and passion seems to be missing in the current era of billionaire owners and investment funds, as seen in clubs like Manchester United.

Player-Owner Dynamics in Modern Football

The relationship between players and owners/directors has evolved significantly. Gone are the days when players had direct interactions with the owners, as Shearer experienced during his playing days. The modern football hierarchy involves multiple layers, often distancing the players from the top brass. This shift has implications for how players perceive their role and the club’s direction. At Manchester United, this has manifested in a sense of uncertainty, affecting player morale and performance.

Manchester United’s Future: A Path to Clarity?

The future of Manchester United, with new leadership and ownership stakes, remains a topic of intense speculation. Players, like any professionals, seek a work environment that is clear, directed, and supportive. The lack of this environment in recent times at Manchester United has been evident in their on-field struggles. The proposed changes at the club, including the involvement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, bring a ray of hope but also a set of new challenges and expectations. The players’ response to these changes, coupled with the managerial decisions, will be crucial in shaping the club’s future trajectory.

Conclusion: Leadership as the Cornerstone of Success

In conclusion, the experiences and observations shared by Alan Shearer offer a deep insight into the critical role of leadership in football clubs. Manchester United’s ongoing saga serves as a case study of how top-level decisions and ownership structures can profoundly impact team performance and morale. As the club embarks on a new chapter, the lessons from past experiences and the wisdom of football veterans like Shearer could be invaluable in steering towards a more stable and successful future.