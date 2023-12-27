Report: Liverpool Eyes New Star Amid Injury Crisis

Liverpool’s Left-Back Dilemma: Navigating the January Transfer Window

Liverpool’s Injury Crisis: Seeking a Solution

Liverpool’s current season has hit a snag with their natural left-backs, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, both sidelined due to injuries. This has left the Reds in a challenging position, as reported by 90min: “Liverpool are without a natural left-back after injuries to both Andy Robertson & Kostas Tsimikas.” The situation has escalated to the point where Joe Gomez, a versatile defender but not a natural in the position, has had to fill in.

Antonee Robinson: A Glimmer of Hope

In response to this crisis, Liverpool have set their sights on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson. 90min reveals, “Liverpool have reached out to Fulham to discuss a deal for left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window.” At 26, Robinson has shown remarkable form, recently signing a new five-year contract with Fulham. His stats are impressive, with “three goals from 18 appearances” this season. The interest seems mutual, as “Sources have confirmed to 90min that Robinson is open to moving to Anfield and Liverpool are now working in the hope of striking an agreement with Fulham.”

Exploring Internal Solutions: Owen Beck’s Possible Return

Liverpool are also considering internal solutions. 90min understands, “Another solution for Liverpool would be recalling 21-year-old Welsh youngster Owen Beck from his loan with Dundee FC.” Beck has been impressive during his stint in Scotland, and discussions about his future are ongoing. Dundee FC’s Tony Docherty commented on the situation, indicating that talks are in progress but nothing is confirmed yet.

Liverpool’s Strategic Move

The pursuit of Robinson signifies Liverpool’s strategic approach to addressing their immediate defensive woes. His potential addition could provide much-needed depth and versatility to the squad. Additionally, the consideration of recalling Beck highlights the club’s focus on nurturing and utilizing young talent, a hallmark of Liverpool’s long-term planning.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Antonee Robinson’s Season Breakdown

Robinson’s Defensive Mastery Stands Out

In a league where full-backs are increasingly judged by their offensive output, Antonee Robinson’s traditional defensive prowess shines through. According to Fbref, his percentile ranks among full-backs in the top European leagues show a player who is a vital cog in Fulham’s defensive machine. Remarkably, Robinson’s interceptions stand at a 99th percentile, indicating that he is in the top 1% of full-backs for reading the game and cutting out opposition plays.

His tackling ability is also notable, sitting comfortably in the 65th percentile. This indicates a strong defensive acumen, one that combines well with his impressive interception stats. But it isn’t just his ability to stop attacks; his clearances are in the 66th percentile, which suggests Robinson is not only adept at winning the ball but also at alleviating pressure by clearing danger efficiently.

Contribution to Fulham’s Build-Up Play

Robinson’s stats reveal a player who contributes significantly to Fulham’s build-up play. His progressive carries, measured by the distance he moves the ball up the field, sit at an impressive 86th percentile. This demonstrates his ability to drive forward, transitioning defence into attack, a key attribute in the modern game. Additionally, his progressive passes are in the 45th percentile, perhaps an area to build on.

In Possession Analysis

His pass completion percentage ranking in the 29th percentile, which may indicate a player and team that don’t want possession at the back. While this might seem low, it’s important to consider the context of the types of passes he attempts. Given his role in initiating attacks from deep, a lower completion rate might be expected due to the higher risk associated with progressive passes.

Moreover, his touches in the attacking penalty area are in the 36th percentile, showing that when Fulham pushes forward, Robinson is may be trusted to keep things solid at the back.

Antonee Robinson’s performance data and stats illustrate a player who excels in a defensive capacity while also offering to his team’s offensive dynamics. He embodies the balance between defence and attack that is essential in modern football, and his statistical profile provided by Fbref underscores his value to Fulham in the Premier League.