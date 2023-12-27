Fabrizio Romano: CFG Starlet Set for Big League Move

Sávio’s Rising Star: Manchester City’s Potential Ace

Rising Talent in European Football

Sávio, a 19-year-old Brazilian winger, has emerged as a shimmering prospect. Snapped up by ESTAC Troyes for a modest sum of just over €6m in 2022, he has since become a football nomad, showcasing his skills across different clubs but never for Troyes, his parent club. The saga now twists towards a potential move to Premier League giants Manchester City, a testament to his rapidly growing reputation.

Sávio’s Journey: From Atlético Mineiro to Girona

Sávio’s journey is a testament to his adaptability and skill. Signing a five-year deal with Troyes, he was quickly loaned to PSV Eindhoven, making a solid if unspectacular impact with two assists in eight appearances. The current season sees him at Girona, another cog in the City Football Group (CFG) machine, where his performances have been nothing short of spectacular – contributing five goals and as many assists.

Manchester City’s Interest: A Strategic Move?

As per insights from Fabrizio Romano, it’s understood that “Manchester City are discussing internally to buy Sávio and bring him back to the club next season.” This interest is a clear indicator of Sávio’s burgeoning talent and Manchester City’s strategic vision. Competing Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are reportedly ready with €30m proposals, underlining the high regard in which he is held. Yet, for now, “Sávio will stay at Girona until the end of the season.”

The Unfulfilled Troyes Chapter

An intriguing subplot in this narrative is Sávio’s non-existent tenure at Troyes. Despite being their signee, he has yet to don their jersey in a competitive match. The prospect of him moving to Manchester City without ever representing Troyes is a quirky footnote in modern football’s complex relationship with player transfers and ownership.