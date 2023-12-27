Hwang Hee-chan’s Double Dazzles in Wolves Win

Premier League Clash: Wolves Triumph Over Brentford in a Goal-Fest

In a stunning display of football at the Gtech Community Stadium, Wolverhampton Wanderers delivered a decisive blow to Brentford, winning 4-1 in a match that escalated quickly with goals and drama. This victory moves Wolves up to 11th position in the Premier League, leaving Brentford, hampered by absences, precariously hovering above the relegation zone.

Early Onslaught Sets the Pace

Wolves wasted no time in establishing dominance. Mario Lemina, capitalising on a precise Pablo Sarabia cross, found the net with a powerful header, marking his second consecutive goal from a similar setup. The Bees’ attempt to regroup was thwarted immediately when Hwang Hee-chan intercepted a misguided pass from Nathan Collins, rounding off the goalkeeper to score an effortless goal.

Brentford’s Brief Resurgence

Brentford, not to be completely outdone, struck back swiftly. Yoane Wissa’s precise strike, off Neal Maupay’s clever assist, breathed life into the Bees’ attack. However, their defensive vulnerabilities were soon exposed again. Hwang, left unmarked, seized another opportunity, exhibiting his clinical finishing skills by artfully evading Ethan Pinnock and beating the goalkeeper.

Defensive Disarray and Missed Chances

As Brentford scrambled to find their footing, their defence faltered, enabling Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to score, compounding the Bees’ misery. The hosts missed key opportunities to claw back into the game, with Collins’ defensive errors proving particularly costly.

Analysing Brentford’s Performance

Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, had anticipated a vigorous return to action after a 10-day break. Instead, the team seemed off-pace, allowing Wolves to dictate the game’s tempo. The absence of key players like Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo was acutely felt, especially in the attacking third. This loss marks their first time conceding four goals at home in the Premier League, a stat that will undoubtedly concern Frank.

Wolves’ Road to Resurgence

Wolves’ impressive win, contrasting their previous struggles on the road, sparks hope for a potential push towards European qualification. However, they face the challenge of Hwang’s absence due to the Asia Cup, with his goal-scoring prowess being a vital asset. The return of Pedro Neto from injury offers some solace, potentially providing a fresh dynamic to their attacking play.