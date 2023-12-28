Report: Everton Star On Arsenal and Man Utd Radar

Arsenal’s Midfield Manoeuvre: Onana, A Shrewd Investment?

Everton’s Gem, Premier League’s Desire

Arsenal and Manchester United, two titans of the Premier League, are reportedly in a tug-of-war over Everton’s midfield maestro, Amadou Onana. The 22-year-old Belgian, who made waves in his debut season after a €35 million move from Lille, has caught the eyes of top clubs, including Chelsea. However, with Chelsea pursuing other midfield options, the stage is set for Arsenal and United to make their move.

Arsenal’s Midfield Puzzle: Onana a Fit?

Dean Jones from GiveMeSport shares insights into the situation: “A few Everton fans probably wanted to drive Onana to another club when he missed that penalty against Fulham in such miserable fashion but at the moment, as a club, they want to keep hold of him. At the end of the season, I do think there will be some potential for a transfer but when we directly assess his chances of joining Man United or Arsenal in January, the likelihood is slim. Of the two I would say Arsenal would be more realistic though, given they are having a genuine look at this area of the field and have been drawing up reports on how he would fit into their set-up. But I have major reservations on how much Arsenal can invest and if the bulk of any transfer pot would be spent on the midfield.”

Financial Feasibility: Arsenal’s Spending Limits

Arsenal’s recent splurges, including €116.6m on Declan Rice and €75m on Kai Havertz, who has transitioned to a midfield role, raise questions about their financial capacity to pursue Onana. Jones’s reservations about Arsenal’s budget constraints are valid, especially considering the hefty investments already made.

Onana’s Future Uncertain

While Everton’s stance on retaining Onana is strong, the allure of bigger clubs might sway the talented midfielder. Arsenal, with their midfield in need of bolstering, seems a more likely destination than Manchester United. However, financial constraints and Everton’s reluctance could play a pivotal role in this transfer saga.