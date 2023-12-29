Arsenal Fan Reaction: Gunners’ Shock Loss to West Ham

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham: Premier League Showdown Ends in Disappointment for Gunners

Gunners’ Post-Christmas Blues

In a candid conversation post-match, Robbie Lyle from AFTV reflected on Arsenal’s 0-2 loss to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium. He remarked:

“It was really, really poor today. A really poor performance.”

Lyle pointed out the lack of intensity compared to their previous match against Liverpool, saying, “The Way We Were pressing, the energy, the speed of play, everything about us was so good [at Liverpool]… and then, no, from the beginning for me, I was like, a bit flat, a bit slow.”

Arsenal’s Struggle for Perfection

Lyle highlighted a critical issue in Arsenal’s approach, emphasizing their overplaying and quest for the ‘perfect goal’. “Players holding on to the ball too much, players looking for that perfect opening to score the perfect goal… Have a shot,” he urged, pointing out the need for more directness in their play.

A Punishing Premier League Reality

Discussing the Premier League’s unforgiving nature, Lyle reflected on how good teams capitalise on moments of weakness.

“If you play like that in the Premier League against good sides who are very well organiSed, you get punished.”

This was apparent as West Ham converted their few chances effectively, a stark contrast to Arsenal’s performance.

Technology Frustrations and the Referee’s Role

Lyle also expressed frustration over the use of technology in the game, particularly relating to a crucial moment where the ball was alleged to have gone out. “I’ve got a ring doorbell on my house, we pick that up… In that ground, there’s so many cameras,” he lamented, questioning the Premier League’s inability to provide conclusive angles on key incidents.

Transitional Moments and Missed Opportunities

The conversation shifted to how teams like West Ham exploit transitional moments. Lyle observed, “Teams like West Ham, they just wait for that little transitional moment, and then bang.” He criticised Arsenal’s slow and predictable play, noting that even without their best defenders, West Ham wasn’t put under serious pressure.

Reflecting on Arsenal’s Current Standing

Despite the loss, Lyle remained optimistic about Arsenal’s position in the league. “We’re still two points off the top, there’s still loads of games to play,” he said, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of results during the Christmas period. However, he conceded, “Today, we dropped the ball today, man. That performance was not good enough from this Arsenal team.”

The Importance of Physicality and Midfield Presence

Lyle touched on the absence of certain players, mentioning, “We definitely miss [Thomas] Partey’s physicality… There was a lot of occasions where, say for instance, [Said] Benrahma, in particular, was bumping players off the ball too easily in midfield.” He also noted the poor performance of Declan Rice, a former West Ham player now with Arsenal, who had an off day against his old club.

In conclusion, Arsenal’s loss to West Ham reveals significant tactical and mental gaps that need addressing. The Gunners’ inability to adapt their playing style and over-reliance on perfect setups were their undoing in a league that demands versatility and resilience. As they regroup and refocus, the lessons from this defeat will be crucial for their ambitions in the Premier League.