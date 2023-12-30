New Year’s Eve: Arsenal vs Fulham Preview

Craven Cottage: Arsenal’s Final 2023 Act

As the curtain draws to a close on 2023, Arsenal aim to ascend from their recent stumble and crown the year with victory at Craven Cottage against Fulham. The North Londoners, caught off guard by West Ham in their previous fixture, showed a rare lack of sharpness, both in their defensive guard and in seizing opportunities to score. This slip means they now trail the relentless pace set by Liverpool, who command the summit of the Premier League by a mere two points.

Eager for Triumph at Craven Cottage

The stage is set for a dramatic New Year’s Eve clash, with Fulham hosting Arsenal at the historic Craven Cottage. This 2pm fixture on the final day of the year offers the Gunners a chance to leapfrog Liverpool and claim the top spot, albeit temporarily, as their Merseyside rivals are set to play Newcastle the following day.

Broadcast Details and Viewing Guide

Fans can tune in to this high-stakes encounter via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and the visually stunning Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage rolling out from 1pm. Those on the move can catch every play through the Sky Go platform, ensuring not a moment is missed.

Team Dynamics and Anticipated Line-Ups

The home side is eager to see Willian dash down the wings once more, pending a late fitness test, after a hamstring setback sidelined him for three matches. Arsenal, meanwhile, welcome back the dynamic Kai Havertz from suspension, a timely boost to their midfield options. Injury woes persist for both sides, keeping a few key players as mere spectators for this encounter.

Predicting the Outcome

History leans in favour of the visitors, with memories of triumphs at Craven Cottage fuelling their confidence. Yet, Fulham, undeterred by their recent form, remain hopeful to recreate the upset of January 2012, their last victory over Arsenal on home soil.

As the Premier League’s tapestry unfolds, this match promises to be a poignant footnote to the year’s footballing saga, with both Fulham and Arsenal desiring nothing less than to end their year on a celebratory note.