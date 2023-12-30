Dave Hendrick: Chelsea’s Todd Boehly Era – “Massive Failure”

Analysing Chelsea and Premier League Predictions: Insights from The Two Footed Podcast

Chelsea’s Troubles

Dave Hendrick and Guy Drinkel, in their podcast on EPL Index’s The Two Footed Podcast, shed light on the myriad issues plaguing Chelsea. Here are some noteworthy points, reinforced by direct quotes:

Todd Boehly’s Era and Chelsea’s Downfall: The hosts critically evaluated Chelsea’s decline since Todd Boehly’s takeover, with Hendrick stating: “the Boehly experiment thus far can only be deemed a massive failure given the money spent.” They highlighted the lack of success despite significant financial investments and managerial changes.

Transfer Missteps: Discussing the transfer strategy, Drinkel noted, “you look at it and last season after 10 games they were fourth in the league by game 17 they were 10th.” This reflected on the ineffectiveness of Chelsea’s recent signings under Bley.

Management Issues: The podcast pointed out Chelsea’s need for a manager who can bring together the squad’s diverse talents. They expressed doubts about Pochettino’s suitability for this role, with Hendrick remarking, “I don’t think patino is the guy to build it out and to develop it.”

Premier League Match Predictions

The duo also shared their predictions for th upcoming Premier League fixtures:

Chelsea vs. Luton: They anticipated a challenging match for Chelsea, considering their injury list and inconsistent form. However, they leaned towards a narrow Chelsea victory.

Other Premier League Matches: The podcast covered predictions for other matches as well, providing insights into each team’s current form and prospects.

In summary, the podcast offered a comprehensive analysis of Chelsea’s struggles under Todd Boehly, critiquing the club’s direction and decision-making. Their Premier League predictions, including a focus on Chelsea’s next game, reflect their understanding of the league’s dynamics and individual team performances.