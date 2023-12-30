Manchester United, Liverpool Eye Benfica Defender

Unshakable Silva: Benfica’s Stance on Star Defender Amidst Premier League Interest

Silva in the Spotlight

As the transfer window looms, the buzz around potential high-profile moves intensifies. Recent reports from 90min have placed a gleaming spotlight on Benfica’s young centre-back, Antonio Silva. The 20-year-old defender, a beacon of talent, has caught the eye of heavyweight clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool, both of whom have dispatched scouts to observe his prowess on the field.

Sturdy Defense Against Transfers

However, despite the circling giants, Benfica’s manager, Roger Schmidt, has issued a resolute stance on Silva’s future. Schmidt’s words, brimming with certainty, leave little room for speculation: “We’re not going to let these players leave, we need them and they don’t want to leave. There’s no question about that.” It’s a statement that not only reinforces Benfica’s ambitions but also highlights the importance of solidarity within the squad.

Mid-Season Resolve

In the thick of the season, with ambitions soaring as high as the eagles they represent, Benfica remains committed to its course. Silva, alongside his midfield counterpart Joao Neves, seems set to continue adorning the red and white stripes, with Neves himself in discussions to extend his stay. It’s a testament to Benfica’s fortitude and their manager’s steadfast approach to keeping the core of the team intact amidst swirling transfer maelstroms.

Eye-Watering Release Clause

Amidst all this, the tantalizing release clause in Silva’s contract—a cool €100m—beckons the elite of European football. Yet, Schmidt’s words echo like a clarion call, a refusal to budge, a declaration of intent that Benfica will not be coerced into negotiations. It’s a bold gambit, but one that could very well solidify their status and ambitions in European football.