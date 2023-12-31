Liverpool vs Newcastle United | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

The New Year’s Day Clash at Anfield

The New Year’s Day fixture comes at Anfield as Liverpool welcome an out-of-form Newcastle United team. It is an opportunity for the Reds to strengthen their position at the top of the table before Mohamed Salah leaves for the African Cup of Nations. Given the form of the two teams, it would be expected that it is a home win. However, there are often strange results over this period and Eddie Howe will be hoping that his team will be much better than they have been recently.

Liverpool’s Title Ambitions and Klopp’s Challenges

Many have ignored Liverpool as a potential title winner, with the focus being on Arsenal and Manchester City. However, it is Liverpool that are leading the table and they have a chance to consolidate their position on Monday. Although there are still issues with their performances and Jurgen Klopp will know that his team need to raise their levels if they are to clinch a second Premier League. Usually, they can be relied on at home and every one will be expecting them to win against Newcastle. This is a pressure game for the Reds.

Newcastle’s December Woes and Upcoming Challenges

Howe and Newcastle fans won’t be sad to see the back of December. It has been a sobering month for the club, as they were knocked out of two competitions and they fell down the Premier League table. Fatigue and injuries have taken their hold on the squad, but an easing fixture list should help the team get back to their best. This is a tough game for them, but they have nothing to lose and that could make them a dangerous opponent.

Interesting Stats

Liverpool have only lost once all season, which is the fewest of any team in the division. Newcastle have only taken five points away from home all season. If they are to challenge for the top eight, that needs to improve.

Key Men

Mo Salah

The main question facing Liverpool at the moment is how they will deal with the absence of Mohamed Salah. He will be leaving to compete for his country and there isn’t another natural option on the right side. That said, Liverpool do have a lot of good attacking options and the return of Diogo Jota will help deal with the burden. Salah has one more match before he departs and he will be hoping to sign off with a bang. The attacker has been one of the most consistent players in the history of the Premier League and he has been central to Liverpool’s excellent season to date. He has contributed 12 goals and seven assists, which underlines how effective he has been. There is a great chance to add to that on Monday.

Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian has been one of the rare bright spots in recent weeks and it will be hoped that he can be a dominant figure in the midfield areas on Monday. If there is one weakness in the Liverpool team, it is in the central areas. It is an area of their game that is improving, but they would love to have a player with the quality of Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian is one of the best in his position in Europe and he has proven that consistently since he moved to England. Newcastle fans will be fearing for his long term future if they don’t manage to improve in the coming weeks.

Team News: Liverpool and Newcastle Updates

Alexis Mac Allister could be back for the home side and that would provide them with a timely boost. Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson are both ruled out, while Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara remain on the sidelines. The Newcastle injury list is easing, but it may have already irreparably damaged their season. Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes should all be back available before the end of January.

Verdict

On the form book, there should only be one winner in this game. Liverpool have only lost once all season and they are facing a team that are in awful form. This should be a straight forward home win, but it rarely goes like that. Newcastle will still feel like they let it slip in the home fixture and this is a game they will be desperate to win. They may be able to score, but a win is very unlikely. Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United.