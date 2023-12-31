United’s Future Under Ten Hag: What’s Next?

Navigating Challenges: Manchester United’s Path Under Ten Hag’s Leadership

Ten Hag’s Confidence Amidst Adversity

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag, as covered by The Athletic, has expressed strong confidence in his role as the leader, especially under the new minority ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Despite the team’s inconsistent performance this season, Ten Hag remains optimistic. He firmly believes that once the squad is fully fit and available, their true potential will be realised. “Of course,” Ten Hag stated, confirming his belief in his ability to lead the club. “But they (INEOS) know me and they know when I have a squad what is available the results will be there. We already proved against the top teams we can go head to head.”

Confronting Injuries and Tactical Changes

Manchester United’s season has been plagued with injuries, leading to frequent changes in the starting XI. Ten Hag has had to navigate through these challenges, impacting the team’s consistency. Reflecting on the injury crisis, Ten Hag said, “We always have to swap. It doesn’t matter how we line up, we have to win, but the routines are not there and every time we have to swap. Today is another example. When Hojlund is ill, we have to swap our frontline and we have seen it in the first half there was no speed in the game there.” This situation has forced Ten Hag to use eight different central defensive pairings, significantly affecting the team’s gameplay and strategy.

The Influence of INEOS Investment

The investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS in Manchester United signifies a new chapter for the club. This move could potentially transform the club’s operations and align with Ten Hag’s vision for the team. Ten Hag’s approach and his strategic decisions under this new ownership will be crucial in defining the club’s future trajectory.

Ten Hag on Tactical Decisions and Future Outlook

Analyzing recent matches, Ten Hag expressed his thoughts on the team’s performance and his tactical decisions. Regarding the substitution in the Nottingham Forest match, he explained, “No (Mainoo was not injured), but he played a third game in a row in this week and that’s tough, where he’s coming from. I thought the energy was a little bit lower than the other two games this week, therefore we brought some new energy in. I don’t regret (the substitution). I thought Scott brought energy, I thought the second half was much better on our side. The first goal when you analyze it good, they went down the sides. Nothing to do with the central midfield there. Second goal was a counter-attack where there was a miscommunication, we had enough players.”

Ten Hag’s belief in his leadership and his vision for the team’s progress is clear. “I am convinced and have a strong belief we (can) get more progress, consistency in this team. This is part of a project. We were overperforming last year, this year we are underperforming, we have to step up and I have to lead that process,” he affirmed.