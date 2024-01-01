Goldbridge on Gunner’s Fulham Loss: “Arsenal a club in crisis”

Arsenal’s Crisis: Goldbridge Reacts To Gunners’ Premier League Woes

Fulham Upset Arsenal in Premier League Showdown

Mark Goldbridge, in his analysis on That’s Football, doesn’t mince words when it comes to discussing Arsenal’s recent 2-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League. He calls Arsenal a “club in crisis,” a blunt assessment of their fall from being top at Christmas to fourth on New Year’s Eve. The crux of Arsenal’s problems, according to Goldbridge, seem to be rooted in several key areas: strategic missteps, underperforming players, and an overall sense of fatigue.

Strategic Missteps: Arteta’s Questionable Decisions

Goldbridge points out Arsenal’s strategic blunders, starting with Mikel Arteta’s questionable decisions, akin to those of Erik ten Hag. Both managers made similar errors: unnecessary goalkeeper changes, signing flops from Chelsea, and revamping their midfields without need. These choices, Goldbridge argues, have led to both Arsenal and Manchester United struggling this season.

Underperforming Arsenal: A Shadow of Its Former Self

Focusing on the Arsenal squad, Goldbridge highlights their reduced goal-scoring prowess compared to last season. He criticises the use of two attacking midfielders, specifically citing Ødegaard and Havertz, who have not lived up to expectations this season. The lack of creativity and scoring ability is a stark contrast to their previous performance, where players like Ødegaard were pivotal last season.

Player Critique: The Weak Links in Arsenal’s Chain

Goldbridge doesn’t hold back in his critique of individual players. He labels Eddie Nketiah as a bench player unfit for a title charge and Gabriel Jesus as a “waste of time” this year. He also questions the impact of new signings, suggesting that they have altered Arsenal’s playing style detrimentally.

Hope Amidst Crisis: Arsenal’s Path Forward

Despite the harsh critique, Goldbridge doesn’t believe Arteta should be sacked, arguing that Arsenal is still overachieving compared to their recent past. However, he acknowledges the fans’ frustration with losing crucial matches. To bounce back, Goldbridge suggests Arsenal needs to address their fatigue, revitalize their attack, and possibly invest in a new striker.

Fulham’s Deserved Victory and Arsenal’s Challenges

In conclusion, Goldbridge emphasises Fulham’s deserved win, attributing it to their cohesive team play and effective system. For Arsenal, he advises a period of reflection and recovery, especially with challenging fixtures ahead. Although Arsenal aren’t having a bad season overall, their current bad phase requires urgent attention to stay competitive in the Premier League.

In summary, Arsenal’s recent loss to Fulham has exposed underlying issues in strategy, player performance, and team fatigue. While Arteta’s job isn’t in immediate jeopardy, the need for tactical adjustments and player rejuvenation is evident if Arsenal hopes to reclaim its place as a Premier League powerhouse.