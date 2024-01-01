Player Ratings: Salah’s Magic Secures Liverpool’s Epic 4-2 Win

Liverpool’s Commanding Triumph Over Newcastle: A Premier League Masterclass

Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle United at Anfield was not just a match; it was a testament to their Premier League aspirations. The Reds’ dominant 4-2 victory catapulted them three points clear at the top, marking a significant moment in their campaign.

Liverpool’s Dominant Display

From the first whistle, Liverpool’s intent was clear. With over 30 shots and an unprecedented xG, their offensive onslaught was spearheaded by Mohamed Salah’s brace, complemented by goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Salah’s influence was undeniable, with his two goals pivotal in securing the win. His brilliance on the day exemplified why he is one of the Premier League’s elite. He is human though as he did miss an early penalty!

Game Dynamics at Anfield

Liverpool’s strategy was evident from the onset. Despite a disallowed goal and a missed penalty, their relentless pressure finally paid off in the second half, culminating in four well-crafted goals.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker: 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6.5/10

Ibrahima Konate: 6/10

Virgil van Dijk: 6/10

Joe Gomez: 6.5/10

Dominik Szoboszlai: 6.5/10

Wataru Endo: 7.5/10

Curtis Jones: 8.5/10

Mohamed Salah: 9/10

Darwin Nunez: 5.5/10

Luis Diaz: 7.5/10

Substitutes: Diogo Jota: 7/10, Cody Gakpo: 7/10, Ryan Gravenberch: 6/10, Alexis Mac Allister: 7/10

Manager: Jurgen Klopp: 8/10

Newcastle Player Ratings

Martin Dubravka: 8/10

Tino Livramento: 3/10

Fabian Schar: 2/10

Sven Botman: 4/10

Dan Burn: 1/10

Lewis Miley: 3/10

Bruino Guimaraes: 3/10

Sean Longstaff: 3.5/10

Joelinton: 3/10

Alexander Isak: 7/10

Anthony Gordon: 4.5/10

Substitutes: Miguel Almiron: 5/10, Jamal Lascelles: N/A, Lewis Hall: N/A

Manager: Eddie Howe: 3/10

Liverpool’s performance was a blend of tactical nous and attacking flair, underlining their status as title contenders. For Newcastle, it was a challenging encounter that highlighted areas for improvement. Salah’s extraordinary performance rightly earned him the player of the match accolade.