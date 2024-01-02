Report: West Ham Big Transfer Window Shake-Up

West Ham’s Transfer Window: Benrahma’s Future and Pursuit of Guirassy

Benrahma’s Uncertain Future at West Ham

West Ham United, a club always in the thick of the transfer market buzz, is reportedly considering a significant shift in their squad. Said Benrahma, the Algerian winger who has been struggling for game time this season, could be on his way out according to The Daily Mail. The Hammers are open to moving Benrahma on if a suitable situation arises. This development comes as Benrahma has made just 12 appearances in the Premier League this season, with only four of those being starts, and has contributed zero goals and one assist.

Fulham and Lyon Show Interest in Benrahma

The 28-year-old winger’s situation has caught the attention of Fulham and Lyon, both keen on securing his services. Benrahma’s potential departure from West Ham marks a significant turn in his career trajectory, considering his previous high-profile status at the club. His departure could be a part of David Moyes’ strategy to reshape the team, focusing on players who can consistently contribute to the squad’s success.

West Ham’s Striker Hunt: Eyeing Serhou Guirassy

In addition to the Benrahma situation, West Ham is actively pursuing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea forward, who has a release clause of £15m, is enjoying a stunning season in Germany, with 17 league goals in just 14 appearances. Guirassy’s potential arrival at West Ham could bolster their attacking options, especially with Jarrod Bowen playing as the central striker in recent weeks and Danny Ings struggling for form since his move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ Transfer Strategy

West Ham’s transfer strategy seems to be focused on revitalizing their attacking options while being open to reshuffling existing squad members. The pursuit of Guirassy and the openness to Benrahma’s departure signify a proactive approach in the transfer market, aiming to keep the squad competitive and dynamic.

Final Thoughts

As the transfer window progresses, West Ham’s moves will be closely watched. The potential departure of Benrahma and the pursuit of Guirassy could be key decisions that shape the Hammers’ fortunes in the upcoming seasons.