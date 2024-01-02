Sky Sports’ Premier League Team of the Season So Far

Premier League: Team of the Season So Far

Insightful Analysis from Top Pundits

As the Premier League season unfolds, it’s time to delve into the standout performers. With insights drawn from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s discussion on Sky Sports, we dissect their choices for the team of the season so far. Their expertise sheds light on the players who have shone brightest in England’s top football league.

Whose team of the season so far is better? 👀@Carra23 or @GNev2's? pic.twitter.com/D565Hrldo5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2024

Defensive Dominance and Midfield Mastery

The consensus in defense sees Trent Alexander-Arnold, Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, and Destiny Udogie earning high praise. Carragher specifically lauds Udogie: “I think he’s been fantastic… a huge influence on the Tottenham team.” Neville mirrors this sentiment for Arsenal’s new addition, Dean Rice: “He’s settled in well… he’ll be a big player for many years to come.”

Midfield selection, however, posed a challenge. Neville confesses, “Midfield was the area where I felt most like I was struggling.” Despite this, Rice emerged as “The Pick of the bunch” for both pundits.

Jamie Carragher’s XI:

Goalkeeper: Vicario (Spurs)

Vicario (Spurs) Defenders: A-Arnold (Liverpool), Saliba (Arsenal), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Udogie (Spurs)

A-Arnold (Liverpool), Saliba (Arsenal), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Udogie (Spurs) Midfielders: Palmer (Chelsea), Rice (Arsenal), Silva (Man City)

Palmer (Chelsea), Rice (Arsenal), Silva (Man City) Forwards: Salah (Liverpool), Bowen (West Ham), Son (Spurs)

Gary Neville’s XI:

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson (Liverpool) Defenders: A-Arnold (Liverpool), Saliba (Arsenal), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Udogie (Spurs)

A-Arnold (Liverpool), Saliba (Arsenal), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Udogie (Spurs) Midfielders: Rice (Arsenal), Rodri (Man City)

Rice (Arsenal), Rodri (Man City) Forwards: Salah (Liverpool), Bowen (West Ham), Haaland (Man City), Son (Spurs)

Forward Line: A Blend of Skill and Strategy

The forward line sparkles with Mohamed Salah, Jarrod Bowen, and Heung-Min Son. Carragher’s choice of Bernardo Silva, citing his sensational season, contrasts Neville’s selection, which leans towards a more attacking approach with four strikers. Neville explains his rationale: “I went for the extra Striker… it was a better option than going for a weaker player in Midfield.”

Goalkeeping Greats and Managerial Marvels

In goalkeeping, Jamie Carragher picks Vicario for his exceptional debut in the Premier League, while Neville sways towards Allison. Discussing the managerial impact, both agree on Unai Emery’s remarkable performance with Aston Villa.

Final Thoughts: Crafting the Ideal Team

The discussion highlights the complexities in selecting a team of the season. Neville and Carragher’s expertise provides a compelling narrative, showcasing the premier talents in the Premier League. Their analysis, rooted in a deep understanding of th