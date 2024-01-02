Maeda and O’Riley Shine in Celtic’s 3-0 Win Against St Mirren

Celtic’s Early Blitz Overwhelms St Mirren

In a dazzling display of football artistry, Celtic further cemented their dominance atop the Scottish Premiership with a resounding 3-0 victory over St Mirren. This match, a testament to Celtic’s relentless pursuit of excellence, saw them maintain an eight-point lead, showcasing the seamless blend of tactical acumen and individual brilliance that has become their hallmark.

The game kicked off with Celtic in ferocious form, showcasing their championship mettle from the get-go. Daizen Maeda, a player synonymous with seizing the moment, marked the year’s first goal, demonstrating his knack for January heroics. His goal, a mere 54 seconds into the match, left St Mirren reeling. The assist, a masterclass from Matt O’Riley, set the tone for what was to become a one-sided affair.

O’Riley wasn’t content with just an assist. His goal, a product of sublime skill and cheeky ingenuity, saw him dance past defenders and nutmeg Zach Hemming, underscoring the overwhelming superiority of Celtic’s play.

St Mirren’s Woes Compounded by Red Card

Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren, already struggling to find their rhythm, faced an insurmountable challenge as Toyosi Olusanya received a red card following a VAR review. This decision left St Mirren grappling with a disadvantage that only worsened their plight.

Greg Taylor’s Thunderbolt Seals the Deal

The second half saw Greg Taylor unleash a thunderous volley, a goal that epitomized Celtic’s dominance and St Mirren’s despair. Celtic’s supremacy was unchallenged, as they maneuvered with a blend of speed and precision that was simply breathtaking.

Celtic’s Unyielding Pursuit of Perfection

This victory is more than just three points; it’s a statement of intent. Celtic, under the astute guidance of their coaching staff, have not only bounced back from previous setbacks but have done so with a style and flair that is uniquely their own.

St Mirren’s Reflection and Resilience

For St Mirren, this match serves as a harsh lesson. Outplayed in every department, they must regroup and refocus. Their earlier victory at Pittodrie is a reminder of their potential, one they must harness in future outings.

🗣️ "100 games have gone really quickly. Everyone knows how much I love playing for this club. I've really enjoyed my time so far, the support I've received has been nice." Matt O'Riley speaks after reaching 100 Celtic appearances & is also joined by MOTM Paulo Bernardo 👇 pic.twitter.com/rZCKlBIV8O — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 2, 2024

What Lies Ahead

Both teams turn their focus to the Scottish Cup after the winter break. St Mirren will welcome Queen of the South, while Celtic prepares to host Buckie Thistle, continuing their quest for silverware.

Match Statistics

To further dissect this match, a look at the statistics provides a clearer picture of Celtic’s dominance:

Statistic St Mirren Celtic Possession 27% 73% Shots 3 24 Shots on Target 0 11 Corners 1 12 Fouls 9 8

Player of the Match

Matt O’Riley, with his scintillating performance, earned the accolade of Player of the Match, a well-deserved recognition for his significant contribution to Celtic’s emphatic win.

In conclusion, this match was a vivid illustration of Celtic’s relentless pursuit of excellence in the Scottish Premiership. Their victory, built on tactical astuteness and individual brilliance, not only consolidates their position at the summit but also sends a resounding message to their challengers.