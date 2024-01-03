Report: Villa January Window Sparks Major Interest

Aston Villa’s Transfer Window: Strategic Moves and Potential Signings

Aston Villa’s Active Approach in the Transfer Market

Aston Villa, under the leadership of Unai Emery, are making strategic moves in the January transfer window. With Champions League football on the horizon, the club are actively looking to strengthen their squad. The latest reports in the Birmingham Mail suggest that Villa have reached an agreement with Hellas Verona for the transfer of winger Cyril Ngonge.

Cyril Ngonge: A Potential New Addition

Cyril Ngonge, the 23-year-old winger from Serie A side Hellas Verona, has caught the eye of Aston Villa. Since joining Verona on a free transfer in January last year, Ngonge has impressed with five goals and two assists in 17 Serie A appearances this season. Villa’s offer of €10 million (£8.7m) for Ngonge has been ‘verbally accepted’ by Verona, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. However, the final decision now rests with the player.

Finn Azaz: The On-Loan Midfielder’s Future

Finn Azaz, Aston Villa’s on-loan midfielder, is another player whose future is being closely watched. Currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, Azaz has been a standout performer, contributing seven goals and five assists this season. His contract with Villa is set to end this year, and Championship clubs are showing interest, partly due to the uncertainty surrounding his future availability.

Jhon Duran: AC Milan’s Interest

The transfer speculation at Villa Park also includes striker Jhon Duran. The Colombian international, who is behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Villa Park, has caught the attention of Italian giants AC Milan. Duran’s lack of starts for Villa has made him a target for Milan, as reported by Sky Sports.

Kerr Smith: First Deal of the Window

Aston Villa have confirmed its first deal of the January transfer window, with youngster Kerr Smith joining Scottish side St Johnstone on loan for the remainder of the season. Smith, who joined Villa from Dundee United in January 2022, has also signed a new contract with Villa before making the temporary move.

Final Thoughts

Aston Villa’s activity in the January transfer window reflects Unai Emery’s intent to bolster the squad for a strong finish to the season. The potential signings of Cyril Ngonge and the future of players like Finn Azaz and Jhon Duran will be key to Villa’s ambitions in the coming months.