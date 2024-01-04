Toney The Answer to Arsenal’s Striker Search?

Arsenal’s Striking Conundrum: The Ivan Toney Debate

Gunners’ Search for a Prolific Striker

As Arsenal scours the market for a striker in the January transfer window, Ivan Toney of Brentford emerges as a significant target. The Gunners’ current strike force, led by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, has been underwhelming, with a mere eight Premier League goals between them. This lack of firepower has seen Arsenal slip to fourth in the table, five points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

The Price of Quality

Brentford values Toney at a staggering £100million, a figure that reflects his importance to the team, especially in the wake of injuries to key players Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa who is also away at AFCON. This valuation, however, could be a stumbling block for Arsenal, who must weigh the benefits of such a costly investment.

Expert Opinions Divided

Paul Merson, as quoted by Tom Blow of The Mirror, strongly advocates for Toney’s acquisition: “Arsenal are still in it. I still think they have got to get Ivan Toney. I don’t think they win the league if they don’t get a centre-forward.” Merson’s endorsement is based on Toney’s impressive tally of 20 Premier League goals last season, and his availability following an eight-month ban.

On the other hand, Michael Owen counters this view, expressing reservations about Toney’s fit for Arsenal. Owen highlights Toney’s reliance on penalties, saying, “His numbers are very good, but he does score an awful lot of penalties.” Owen questions whether Toney could elevate his game to meet Arsenal’s standards, a critical consideration given the club’s aspirations.

Transfer Clause Twist

In an interesting development, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has clarified that there is no sell-on clause in Toney’s contract. As Tom Blow says in his piece “Reports suggested Peterborough included a 30 per cent sell-on clause in that deal, which would drive up Brentford’s price in the event of a sale. Yet MacAnthony has called these reports “complete misinformation”.”

This revelation contradicts earlier reports and could potentially influence the dynamics of any transfer deal.

The debate over Ivan Toney’s potential move to Arsenal is a fascinating one. While his goal-scoring prowess is undeniable, the hefty price tag and differing expert opinions add layers of complexity to Arsenal’s decision-making process. As the January transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on the Gunners’ next move in their quest to bolster their attacking options.