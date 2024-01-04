Report: Major Changes Looming at Goodison Park

Everton’s Transfer Strategy: Andre Gomes and the Benfica Link

Everton’s Move to Offload Andre Gomes

Everton Football Club, navigating through a challenging phase, are actively seeking to offload midfielder Andre Gomes as reported by Football Transfers. The Portuguese player, who recently started for the first time in over 500 days against Manchester City, is being pushed towards a move away from Goodison Park. With interest from Benfica and clubs from the Saudi Pro League, Gomes’ departure seems increasingly likely.

The Financial Implications for Everton

Gomes, with a hefty weekly wage of £120,000 per week, has become a significant financial burden for Everton. The club, facing a sticky financial situation, is reluctant to match his current wage bracket. With just six months remaining on his deal, there is a belief that Everton could recoup a decent fee for the 30-year-old, who joined from Barcelona in 2018.

Sean Dyche’s Vision and Jesse Lingard’s Status

Everton’s manager Sean Dyche has a clear vision for the team’s future, focusing on players who fit his preferred profile. In line with this, Jesse Lingard, the former Manchester United attacker, is reportedly not up for consideration by Dyche. Lingard, who had been training with Steven Gerrard’s side Al Ettifaq after leaving Nottingham Forest, did not complete a move to Saudi Arabia.

Everton’s Loan Market Strategy

In light of their financial constraints, Everton is looking to the loan market for reinforcements. The club is targeting Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill for the January transfer window. Dyche, an admirer of Brownhill, sees potential in the 28-year-old whose contract with Burnley is up in 2024. This strategy indicates Everton’s approach to navigating their financial challenges while strengthening the squad.

Final Thoughts

Everton’s transfer strategy, particularly the decision to offload Andre Gomes and the pursuit of loan signings like Josh Brownhill, reflects the club’s efforts to balance financial sustainability with competitive ambitions. As the January transfer window progresses, Everton’s moves will be closely monitored, with implications for both their financial health and on-field performance.