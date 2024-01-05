Why Cole Palmer is Now One of the First Names on Chelsea’s Team-sheet

Cole Palmer’s Impactful Chelsea Debut

Early Impressions at Stamford Bridge

Cole Palmer has had an excellent first few months of his Chelsea career. There were some concerns about the move when Manchester City decided to let him go. Some believed it was a sign that there were issues with him, but he has shown that he is worth the hype and he is now one of the first names on the team-sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Impressive Stats in Debut Season

This season, he has contributed eight goals and four assists, which is a very good return for a debut campaign. It is surprising that Manchester City didn’t use him more often, as he clearly has the ability to perform in the Premier League. Palmer has played a lot of his football on the right wing or as a number ten. In hindsight, he could have been the replacement for Riyad Mahrez, but the money must have been too good to turn down.

At the age of 21, there is likely to be significant improvement in the coming years, as he gains more experience. Palmer is still in the infancy of his career and he is already a leading player for one of the country’s most historic clubs.

Stepping Up as a Penalty Taker

Palmer has been trusted to be the club’s penalty taker. To assume those duties from the off as an inexperienced player shows the confidence that he has. He has converted all of the spot kicks that he has taken to date. Further to this, he has eight goals from 7 expected goals (xg) and a shot accuracy of 38.2%. When chances have come his way, he has shown an impressive finishing touch in front of goal.

Creativity on the Field

However, it is his creativity that stands out. Palmer has contributed four assists, but he has been a shade unlucky not to have more. He has had an expected assisted goals (xAG) of 5.3. The England international is regularly creating chances for Chelsea, with a total of 63 shot creating actions, with an average of 4.96 per ninety minutes.

The 21-year-old is emerging as a real talismanic figure in the Chelsea attack. Palmer is the player that makes things happen, whether that be with his shooting or creativity. It is easy to see why the supporters have taken to him. A lot of players have been signed by Chelsea in the last 24 months, but very few have adapted with the ease that Palmer has. That speaks to his impressive mentality and huge potential.

Discipline: An Area for Improvement

One concern will be his discipline, as he has already missed one game with suspension. The attacker has collected five yellow cards and a few of those could have been avoided. Mauricio Pochettino will try to improve that side to his game.

2024 should be another impressive year for Palmer, as he will have a full year playing regular football. At the moment, he is a good bet to be included in the summer Euro 2024 squad for England, as he is performing on a regular basis. Chelsea will be hoping to return to continental competition in 2024. If they are to achieve that, Palmer’s contribution will be key.

Stats taken from fbref (powered by Opta)