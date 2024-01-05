Sunderland vs Newcastle: FA Cup Tyne-Wear Derby Preview

FA Cup Third-Round Thriller: Sunderland vs Newcastle Showdown

The much-anticipated Tyne-Wear derby marks its return after a seven-year hiatus, promising an electrifying FA Cup third-round clash.

Rising from the Ashes: Sunderland’s Championship Comeback

Sunderland’s journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with the team battling through League One. Last year’s promotion to the Championship has reignited their playoff aspirations, making their FA Cup performance against Newcastle even more significant.

Newcastle’s Road to Revival: Champions League and Challenges

Newcastle’s trajectory has been equally dramatic. After a period of relegation, a Saudi-backed financial boost catapulted them back into the limelight, marked by a notable Champions League stint featuring a commanding victory over Paris Saint-Germain. However, their journey was cut short in the group stages. The Premier League side has been hampered by injuries, leaving them vulnerable in the upcoming derby, despite their historically poor performance in this fixture.

Match Day Essentials: Time, Venue, and Broadcast Info

Set your clocks for 12:45pm GMT on Saturday, January 6, 2023, as the Stadium of Light in Sunderland becomes the epicentre of this historic rivalry. For those tuning in from the UK, ITV1 will broadcast the game live, starting from 12pm GMT. The digital audience can catch the action live via the ITVX app and website.

Team News: Injury Updates and Line-Up Speculations

Sunderland might see Patrick Roberts return, pending a fitness assessment, after missing their victory over Preston. Alex Pritchard, who scored in the last game, could maintain his spot in the starting eleven. Meanwhile, Newcastle faces fitness concerns with captain Kieran Tierney and striker Callum Wilson, alongside other key players sidelined until late January or early February.

Battle Forecast: An Unpredictable Encounter

This derby is shaping up to be an FA Cup gem. Newcastle, grappling with injuries and recent form issues, faces a rejuvenated Sunderland side under Michael Beale, bolstered by home advantage. Despite Newcastle’s superior squad on paper, their recent Monday game raises questions about their current form. Predicting a 2-1 victory for Sunderland seems plausible in this scenario.

Historical Rivalry: A Look at Past Encounters

This match is the first derby in nearly eight years, with Newcastle’s last victory dating back to 2011. Sunderland has dominated recent derbies, remaining unbeaten in nine encounters, including six wins in the last seven. The historical head-to-head record stands evenly balanced with 53 wins each and 49 draws.

As the countdown to this epic clash begins, both teams prepare to add another chapter to their storied rivalry. With history, pride, and a spot in the next round of the FA Cup at stake, this match promises to be a spectacle of footballing passion and prowess.