Report: Palace’s Determined Hunt for Defensive Gem

Crystal Palace’s Determined Pursuit of Ronnie Edwards

Eagles Eyeing Promising Talent

Crystal Palace, a name synonymous with talent-spotting and nurturing young prospects, has once again caught the eye of the football world with their determined pursuit of Ronnie Edwards, a highly-rated defender from Peterborough United. As reported by Dom Smith of the Evening Standard, “Crystal Palace are working on a deal to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.” This move signals the Eagles’ intention to bolster their defensive line with fresh, promising talent.

Negotiation Hurdles in the Transfer Saga

The road to securing Edwards’ signature, however, hasn’t been smooth. The Eagles have faced rejections on three separate bids, with the two clubs locking horns over the transfer fee and the size of a sell-on clause. “The Eagles have had three bids rejected for the 20-year-old, with both clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee or the size of a sell-on clause,” highlights the ongoing negotiation complexities.

Edwards’ Rising Stock

Ronnie Edwards isn’t just another name in the transfer market. His achievements, particularly winning the European Under-19 Championship with England in 2022, have put him in the spotlight, attracting interest from other Premier League clubs. His potential sale this month has become a hot topic, especially with the possibility of him being loaned back to Peterborough, a scenario that the club’s director of football, Barry Fry, and chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, are pushing for.

Freedman’s Long-Term Admiration

Dougie Freedman, Palace’s sporting director, has been an admirer of Edwards for quite some time. His initial attempt to sign Edwards two years ago, when Peterborough valued him at £15 million, was unsuccessful. But with Peterborough’s drop from the Championship, Edwards is now seemingly available for a lower fee, presenting an opportune moment for Freedman and Palace.

A Complex Web of Interests

Adding to the complexity, National League side Barnet stands to gain from this deal, poised to receive half of any transfer fee from Edwards’ move – a part of the agreement from his 2020 transfer to Peterborough. Additionally, Edwards has drawn attention from West Ham, Swansea, and clubs in Germany and Belgium, making this transfer saga even more intriguing.