Maupay Strikes, Doyle Rescues Wolves in FA Cup

FA Cup Drama: Wolves and Brentford’s Clash Leads to Replay

Gomes’ Early Exit Sets the Stage

In a dramatic FA Cup third-round tie, Wolves managed to secure a replay against Premier League rivals Brentford, despite an early setback. The match turned on its head just nine minutes in, with Wolves’ midfielder Joao Gomes receiving a straight red for a reckless challenge on Brentford captain Christian Norgaard.

Brentford Takes the Lead, Maupay Shines

The game took a fascinating turn at the Brentford Community Stadium, as the hosts gained the upper hand. Neal Maupay, the French striker on loan from Everton, showcased his class by breaking the deadlock. His goal at the 41-minute mark was a blend of power and precision, a well-placed shot that reignited Brentford’s dreams of an FA Cup victory – something they hadn’t tasted over a Premier League side since their triumph against Sunderland back in the 2005-06 season as a League One team.

Doyle’s Stunning Equaliser for Wolves

However, the narrative had yet another twist. Tommy Doyle, a temporary recruit from Manchester City, etched his name into Wolves folklore. He unleashed a spectacular strike from 25 yards out, beating the Brentford keeper and levelling the score. This moment of brilliance ensured that Wolves would live to fight another day in the competition, marking a second consecutive third-round replay for them.

Controversy and Chaos on the Field

The evening was further marred by contentious moments. A comparison was drawn with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s dismissal in Everton’s recent match, yet Gomes’ studs-up tackle left less room for debate. The incident forced Norgaard off the field, though his injury appeared less severe than initially feared. The match also saw a heated exchange between Wolves manager Gary O’Neil and Brentford’s Thomas Frank, alongside a later scuffle involving Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter and Wolves’ Nelson Semedo.

Pressing Questions for Brentford

This result piles more pressure on Brentford, who have been struggling with a series of defeats in the Premier League. Despite the advantage of playing against 10 men for a significant duration, Brentford couldn’t capitalise fully. With the team’s focus now shifting back to league survival, the spotlight is on Maupay to replicate his cup form in the Premier League, especially with the ongoing absence of Ivan Toney due to a betting rules violation.