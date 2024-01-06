FA Cup Third Round: Key Clashes and Predictions

FA Cup Third Round: Anticipating Exciting Battles and Rivalries

Today’s FA Cup third round brings an array of captivating matches, with 19 ties set to unfold. The spotlight is on the much-awaited Tyne-Wear derby, reviving a historic rivalry, alongside high-profile clashes involving Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brighton, all squaring off against Championship opponents.

Highlighting Key Clashes

Sunderland vs Newcastle United: A Renewed Rivalry

Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England

Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England Date and Time: Saturday 6 January, 12:45 GMT

Saturday 6 January, 12:45 GMT Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson Broadcast: ITV 1 UK, ITVX (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada)

ITV 1 UK, ITVX (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada) Prediction: Sunderland 1 – 2 Newcastle

After nearly eight years, the heated rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle United reignites. Despite Sunderland’s recent league struggles, they are poised to challenge Newcastle, who themselves are battling poor form and a disappointing FA Cup history.

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa: A Noughties Throwback

Venue: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England Date and Time: Saturday 6 January, 17:30 GMT

Saturday 6 January, 17:30 GMT Referee: Robert Jones

Robert Jones Broadcast: BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet Now Plus (Canada)

BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet Now Plus (Canada) Prediction: Middlesbrough 0 – 2 Aston Villa

Middlesbrough, enjoying a good run in the Carabao Cup, faces a formidable opponent in Aston Villa, a top Premier League team. The clash at Riverside Stadium revives memories of past encounters, with Villa historically having the upper hand.

Chelsea vs Preston North End: Seeking Cup Redemption

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Stamford Bridge, London, England Date and Time: Saturday 6 January, 17:30 GMT

Saturday 6 January, 17:30 GMT Referee: Thomas Bramall

Thomas Bramall Broadcast: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada)

BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada) Prediction: Chelsea 3 – 0 Preston North End

Chelsea, looking to overcome their Premier League woes, faces Preston North End with hopes of a deep FA Cup run. Despite Preston’s unsteady form, they aim to challenge a Chelsea side known for recent FA Cup successes.

Other Noteworthy FA Cup Third Round Ties

A variety of intriguing matchups are on offer, ranging from AFC Wimbledon’s clash with Ipswich Town to Watford’s encounter with Chesterfield. Each game promises its unique blend of excitement and potential upsets, typical of the FA Cup’s charm.

The day’s fixtures also include:

Millwall vs Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth

Southampton vs Walsall

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Swansea City vs Morecambe

The FA Cup third round represents a pivotal moment in the competition, where dreams of glory are kindled, and the magic of the cup is truly felt. With teams from various tiers of English football coming together, it’s a day where anything can happen and often does. As fans across the globe tune in, the anticipation for an action-packed day of football is palpable.