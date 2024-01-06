FA Cup Third Round: Key Clashes and Predictions

FA Cup Third Round: Anticipating Exciting Battles and Rivalries
Today’s FA Cup third round brings an array of captivating matches, with 19 ties set to unfold. The spotlight is on the much-awaited Tyne-Wear derby, reviving a historic rivalry, alongside high-profile clashes involving Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brighton, all squaring off against Championship opponents.
Highlighting Key Clashes
Sunderland vs Newcastle United: A Renewed Rivalry
- Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England
- Date and Time: Saturday 6 January, 12:45 GMT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- Broadcast: ITV 1 UK, ITVX (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada)
- Prediction: Sunderland 1 – 2 Newcastle
After nearly eight years, the heated rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle United reignites. Despite Sunderland’s recent league struggles, they are poised to challenge Newcastle, who themselves are battling poor form and a disappointing FA Cup history.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa: A Noughties Throwback
- Venue: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England
- Date and Time: Saturday 6 January, 17:30 GMT
- Referee: Robert Jones
- Broadcast: BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet Now Plus (Canada)
- Prediction: Middlesbrough 0 – 2 Aston Villa
Middlesbrough, enjoying a good run in the Carabao Cup, faces a formidable opponent in Aston Villa, a top Premier League team. The clash at Riverside Stadium revives memories of past encounters, with Villa historically having the upper hand.
Chelsea vs Preston North End: Seeking Cup Redemption
- Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England
- Date and Time: Saturday 6 January, 17:30 GMT
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
- Broadcast: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada)
- Prediction: Chelsea 3 – 0 Preston North End
Chelsea, looking to overcome their Premier League woes, faces Preston North End with hopes of a deep FA Cup run. Despite Preston’s unsteady form, they aim to challenge a Chelsea side known for recent FA Cup successes.
Other Noteworthy FA Cup Third Round Ties
A variety of intriguing matchups are on offer, ranging from AFC Wimbledon’s clash with Ipswich Town to Watford’s encounter with Chesterfield. Each game promises its unique blend of excitement and potential upsets, typical of the FA Cup’s charm.
The day’s fixtures also include:
- Millwall vs Leicester City
- Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United
- Hull City vs Birmingham City
- Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth
- Southampton vs Walsall
- Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City
- Swansea City vs Morecambe
The FA Cup third round represents a pivotal moment in the competition, where dreams of glory are kindled, and the magic of the cup is truly felt. With teams from various tiers of English football coming together, it’s a day where anything can happen and often does. As fans across the globe tune in, the anticipation for an action-packed day of football is palpable.