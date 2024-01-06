Report: Transfer Battle Looms Between Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Rangers Set for Transfer Clash Over Scott McKenna

McKenna’s Future in the Balance Amid SPL Interest

The Scottish Premiership could be set for a transfer showdown with both Celtic and Rangers expressing interest in Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour defender, Scott McKenna. The 27-year-old Scotland international, now sidelined at Forest, could become a pivotal figure in a transfer tug-of-war between the two Glasgow giants as reported by The Scotsman.

McKenna’s Journey: From Aberdeen to Uncertainty

McKenna, who has 33 Scotland caps to his name, made a significant move from Aberdeen to Nottingham Forest in 2020 for a fee that rose to £5m. His journey at Forest has hit a stumbling block, leading to speculation about his next destination. With just half a year remaining on his contract, the centre-back finds himself training separately from the main squad, a clear indication that his days at the City Ground are numbered.

Celtic’s Defensive Conundrum and Rangers’ Search for Stability

Celtic’s interest in McKenna is not new; manager Brendan Rodgers previously attempted to bring him to Parkhead during his initial tenure. With Cameron Carter-Vickers’ season marred by injuries and Nat Phillips returning to Liverpool after an unfruitful loan, Celtic’s defence needs reinforcement. Meanwhile, Rangers, under Philippe Clement, are on the lookout for a left-sided centre-back. With Leon Balogun’s contract nearing its end and John Souttar and Ben Davies struggling with fitness, Rangers see McKenna as a viable solution.

McKenna’s Euro 2024 Ambitions: A Key Driving Force

For McKenna, regular first-team football is not just a matter of club preference but a necessity to secure his spot in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024. With the tournament opening against hosts Germany looming, McKenna’s immediate future will play a crucial role in his international aspirations.

As the January transfer window heats up, all eyes will be on McKenna’s next move. Will it be Celtic or Rangers, or perhaps an unexpected third party, that secures the services of this Scottish defender?