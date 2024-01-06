Report: West Ham Target Eredivisie Winger Amid Squad Reshuffle

West Ham’s Tactical Manoeuvre: Targeting Steven Bergwijn

Eyeing Bergwijn Amid Squad Shuffle

West Ham United, are actively restructuring their squad this January. Central to their strategy is the potential acquisition of Steven Bergwijn, a former Tottenham Hotspur winger, as outlined by Fabrizio Romano. This move comes amidst the club’s efforts to align with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and create space for new talent. Romano mentions, “Understand Steven Bergwijn is one of the top targets for West Ham in the January transfer window in case they will be able to find budget after outgoings.”

Bergwijn’s Journey: From Spurs to Ajax

Bergwijn’s stint at Tottenham was a mixed bag, leading to his return to the Netherlands with Ajax in 2022. His time in Amsterdam has been more fruitful, evident in his impressive statistics of 12 goals and five assists in 32 league appearances last season. Despite Ajax’s current standings, Bergwijn’s individual performance remains robust, with seven goals and two assists this season. Romano adds, “More PL and Saudi clubs are also keen on Bergwijn as he could leave Ajax in case of good proposal.”

Strategic Implications for West Ham

West Ham’s interest in Bergwijn aligns with their broader strategy of enhancing squad depth while managing financial constraints. The club’s willingness to part with players like Thilo Kehrer and Nayef Aguerd is a testament to their commitment to this strategy. The potential addition of Bergwijn, whose contract extends to 2027, could offer the Hammers versatility and attacking prowess.

Navigating the Transfer Window

The January transfer window is a crucial period for clubs like West Ham to recalibrate and reinforce their squads. Bergwijn, with his proven track record in the Premier League and Eredivisie, emerges as a strategic target. His potential signing could be a significant boost for West Ham’s ambitions in domestic and European competitions.