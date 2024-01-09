Arsenal Chasing Belgian Midfield Titan? – Rating the Rumour

Is Onana The Final Piece To Arsenal’s Midfield?

Welcome back to Rating the Rumour, which does exactly what it says on the tin. We’ll be taking the biggest transfer rumours related to Premier League teams and rating the likelihood of the moves coming to fruition.

The final rating will be decided based on the potential fit of the player into the rumoured buying club, the need for that club to sign a player for the position played, whether the player is of the level required by the club, whether the club could afford the rumoured price and whether or not the player is even likely to be available for transfer.

We will not factor in the reliability of the rumour, as it would likely cause mass amounts of crying from outlets, journalists and “journalists” who would have to be denounced as spoofers.

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Amadou Onana to Arsenal which has been reported by multiple outlets, with Football Insider suggesting that Everton have placed a £60mil fee on the head of the Belgian midfielder.

Fit

Despite spending the eye watering sum of £312mil on midfielders since taking over as Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta does appear to still have need for one more player in the middle of the park.

He needs a number 6 who can screen his defence, hold his midfield and be the primary conductor of their first phase build-up. He needs the player Thomas Partey was supposed to be before he routinely got injured at inopportune times. The player Jorginho was supposed to be but hadn’t been since his Napoli days, barring that incredible four month run that saw him win the Champions League and European Championships.

He needs Martin Zubimendi or someone of that ilk.

Amadou Onana is nothing like that type of player, and would be a very poor fit in this Arsenal team.

Fit Rating – 0/2

Need

Arsenal don’t have a need for a player like Onana, not after spending so heavily on Declan Rice in the summer. They do need another midfielder, a natural defensive midfielder with strong distribution skills. Rice has been exposed when used in the deepest midfield role because he struggles in build-up play and is too ball focused defensively, leaving space in behind.

It’s not a surprise. Rice is not a defensive midfielder, he is a box to box midfield and a very good one. Freeing Declan Rice to play his actual position, rather than the one Arteta mis-profiled him for, should be a priority, but the player they need to do that is not Amadou Onana who has similar flaws to Rice in terms of build up play.

Need Rating – 0/2

Level

Onana is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has proven himself to be a quality operator in the Premier League. These is little question that he is good enough to play for Gunners, or any other team that might seek to attain his services.

Level Rating – 2/2

Affordability

The £60mil fee is fair value for a player of Onana’s talent and potential, but the question is whether or not Arsenal can afford him. They are right up against the wall for profit and sustainability after spending well in excess of £600mil over the past three and a half years without making many significant sales.

A net spend of over £500mil, alongside a rapidly growing wage bill leaves very little wiggle room for the Gunners. They were forced to make David Raya’s move to the club a loan with an obligation to buy, so it seems very unlikely that they will be able to do anything resembling significant business in January.

Their only chance of landing someone like Onana would appear to be another loan with an obligation structure but there is very little chance that Everton would accept such a proposal.

Affordability Rating – 0/2

For Sale?

Regardless of the reporting that Everton have set a price on the player it seems highly unlikely that Everton would even entertain a sale of one of the most important players as they sit mired in a relegation battled.

David Ornstein has reported that prospective Everton buyers 777 Partners have loaned the club around £40mil which should negate any need to sell players in this window so barring an offer that is well above the players value, it seems highly unlikely that he is for sale.

Availability Rating – 1/2

Final Rating

Overall this rumour works out at a 3/10. It wouldn’t make any sense for Arsenal to sign Onana as playing him and Rice in midfield in their current shape and system would be extremely limited in terms of on the ball production and build-up.