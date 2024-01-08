Player Ratings: DW Stadium Showdown – Man Utd vs Wigan

Manchester United’s Determined March in the FA Cup: Overcoming Wigan Hurdle

In a dramatic third-round FA Cup tie, Manchester United staved off a potential upset against League One’s Wigan Athletic. The match, held at the DW Stadium, culminated in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils, setting them up for a fourth-round clash against either Newport County or Eastleigh.

United’s Quest for Silverware Continues

Manchester United’s journey in the FA Cup continued with resilience. Despite a lacklustre performance in front of the goal, the team found its rhythm thanks to Diogo Dalot’s 22nd-minute strike. Bruno Fernandes, seizing the moment from a penalty he earned, doubled the lead, keeping United’s silverware hopes alive for the 2023/24 season.

Dramatic Scenes at DW Stadium

The atmosphere at the DW Stadium was electric, with the classic Monkees tune ‘I’m a Believer’ setting the stage for an enthralling encounter. Wigan, fuelled by ambition, created early opportunities, with Thelo Aasgaard nearly scoring. However, United quickly gained control, with Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay testing Wigan’s defences.

Dalot’s goal was a moment of brilliance, calming United’s nerves. The first half ended 1-0, a testament to Wigan’s resilience and United’s inefficiency in front of the goal.

Persistent Pressure Pays Off for United

The second half mirrored the first, with United maintaining possession and creating chances. Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund came close to extending the lead, but it was the penalty awarded to Fernandes that sealed the deal for United.

Wigan, under Shaun Maloney’s guidance, displayed discipline and effort but ultimately fell short against United’s quality.

Player Ratings

Wigan Athletic Player Ratings

Sam Tickle (GK): 7.5/10

Sean Clare (RB): 6/10

Liam Morrison (CB): 6.5/10

Charlie Hughes (CB): 6/10

Steven Sessegnon (LB): 5/10

Liam Shaw (CM): 5/10

Babajide Adeeko (CM): 6.5/10

Martial Godo (RW): 6/10

Thelo Aasgaard (AM): 4.5/10

Jordan Jones (LW): 4.5/10

Stephen Humphrys (ST): 4/10

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana (GK): 7/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB): 6/10

Raphael Varane (CB): 6.5/10

Jonny Evans (CB): 6.5/10

Diogo Dalot (LB): 8/10

Scott McTominay (CM): 7/10

Kobbie Mainoo (CM): 8/10

Alejandro Garnacho (RW): 8.5/10

Bruno Fernandes (AM): 8.5/10

Marcus Rashford (LW): 7/10

Rasmus Hojlund (ST): 5/10

United’s victory is a testament to their determination and tactical prowess under Ten Hag, setting them up for what promises to be an intriguing fourth-round match in the FA Cup.