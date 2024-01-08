FA Cup Draw: Premier League Giants Battle in FA Cup

FA Cup Showdown: Tottenham Clashes with Man City in Fourth Round
Epic Encounters Ahead
In an electrifying development in the FA Cup, Tottenham Hotspur gear up to host Manchester City, the current titleholders, in a fourth-round fixture brimming with anticipation.
Premier League Titans at Stamford Bridge
In another clash of Premier League giants, Chelsea squares off against title hopefuls Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. This encounter is poised to be a tactical and technical spectacle, embodying the FA Cup’s capacity for delivering high-stakes drama.
United’s Road Challenge
On their FA Cup journey, Manchester United, coming off a win against Wigan Athletic, face an away fixture against either Newport County from League Two or National League side Eastleigh. This tie showcases the classic David versus Goliath battles that are the lifeblood of the FA Cup.
Maidstone’s Fairy Tale Continues
In a classic FA Cup narrative, Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team still in the competition, travel to face Ipswich from the Championship. This matchup is a testament to the FA Cup’s unique charm, where dreams are nurtured and sometimes, against all odds, realised.
Local Pride and David vs Goliath Scenarios
The draw also sets the stage for intense local rivalries and possible giant-killings. Wolves, if they get past Brentford, will visit West Brom in a derby loaded with regional pride. Liverpool awaits the winner of the Bristol Rovers and Norwich tie.
Full FA Cup Fourth-Round Draw
- Watford v Southampton
- Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
- Bournemouth v Swansea City
- West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
- West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
- Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
- Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
- Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
- Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
- Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United
- Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Fulham v Newcastle United
A Stage Set for Unforgettable Drama
As the FA Cup fourth-round draw wraps up, the excitement is palpable. The lineup promises a mix of high-profile clashes, potential upsets, and the magical fairy tales that define this historic competition. From the hallowed grounds of the Premier League to the heartlands of lower-tier football, the FA Cup continues to captivate and enthrall.