West Ham Eye Star in Transfer Window

West Ham’s January Transfer Window Dilemma: The Pursuit of Steven Bergwijn

West Ham United is facing a January transfer window challenge as they navigate injuries to key players Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen. The Evening Standard reported on the club’s dilemma, and in this article, we’ll explore their pursuit of Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn, the current status of their squad, and their strategy for the month ahead.

Exploring the Injuries:

In Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Bristol City in the FA Cup third round, both Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta sustained injuries, leaving David Moyes with a pressing concern. While there is hope that Bowen’s ankle injury is minor, the recurrence of Paqueta’s knee problem has raised concerns. These injuries add to the absence of Mohammed Kudus and Michail Antonio, further depleting Moyes’ options.

The Search for Reinforcements:

David Moyes had already expressed the need to add another wide player to his squad this month. However, West Ham’s ability to make quick moves in the transfer market is hindered by the necessity to generate funds from player sales. The likes of Said Benrahma, Maxwel Cornet, and Pablo Fornals are potential candidates to raise transfer funds, but as of now, no concrete offers have been made.

The Emergence of Steven Bergwijn:

Amid these challenges, Steven Bergwijn has emerged as a top target for West Ham. The former Tottenham player recently scored for Ajax in a friendly match, and he is reportedly eager to return to the Premier League, where he previously plied his trade with Spurs before moving to the Netherlands 18 months ago. West Ham’s good relationship with Ajax, as seen in their signings of Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus, could play a pivotal role in negotiations.

The Current Status of Negotiations:

Preliminary discussions with Bergwijn’s representatives have taken place, but it’s important to note that negotiations between the clubs are not yet advanced. West Ham’s cautious approach is evident, as they do not want to rush into a deal that may not be eligible for the FA Cup replay at Ashton Gate or due to the Premier League’s midseason break.

Moyes’ Stance on Injuries:

When questioned about the impact of injuries on his January plans, David Moyes remained pragmatic, stating, “I don’t think it would necessarily play a part unless we’re going to lose people long-term.” His focus remains on the team’s overall well-being and long-term success.

Conclusion:

As West Ham United faces the challenge of addressing injuries and reinforcing their squad in the January transfer window, the pursuit of Steven Bergwijn from Ajax stands out as a potential solution. With negotiations ongoing and Moyes’ careful planning, the Hammers aim to make the right moves to secure their position in the Premier League. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the course of their season.