Goldbridge Critiques United’s Approach in Wigan Win

Manchester United’s FA Cup Triumph Over Wigan: A Tactical Analysis

United’s Struggle for Consistency

Manchester United’s recent 2-0 victory over Wigan in the FA Cup was a much-needed win for Erik ten Hag’s side. However, the performance left much to be desired. Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand pointed out,

“Manchester United are not having a very good season at the moment… Does that performance tonight fill you with confidence going into bigger and harder games in the second half of the season? The honest answer is no, it can’t.”

Rashford’s One-Dimensional Play

A significant concern for United has been the form of Marcus Rashford. Goldbridge observed, “Marcus Rashford is a one-trick pony at the moment… if Marcus Rashford doesn’t score goals, what is he?” This criticism highlights a key issue in United’s attack – the reliance on individual brilliance over team cohesion.

The Need for Team Play

Goldbridge emphasized the importance of team play, stating, “This is not team play; this is selfish… it’s disrespectful to your teammates who are working as a team.” The lack of discipline and selfishness in the final third is a recurring problem for United, undermining their ability to effectively break down opponents.

Bright Spots in the Darkness

Despite the overall critique, there were positives to take from the game. Goldbridge praised young Kobbie Mainoo, saying, “Kobe Mainoo, magnificent… he plays with a responsibility and a technique beyond his years.” Mainoo’s performance offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise inconsistent season for United.

Conclusion: A Call for Improvement

As Manchester United progresses in the FA Cup, the need for improvement is clear. The team must address its issues in the final third and foster a more team-oriented approach to maximize its potential. With the talent at their disposal, United has the capability to turn their season around, but it will require a collective effort and a shift in mindset.