Shearer: Arsenal’s Offensive Line Under Scrutiny

Arsenal’s Striking Woes

Cold-Blooded Finisher: Arsenal’s Missing Piece

Alan Shearer’s recent piece in The Athletic sheds light on a critical issue at Arsenal: their dire need for a clinical striker. He vividly describes the frustration of watching Arsenal squander golden opportunities, a sentiment that echoes among fans and pundits alike. “They need a killer alright, a cold-blooded finisher whose first and only instinct is to pull the trigger,” Shearer emphasises, pointing out the lack of a decisive number 9 in the Arsenal squad.

Lost Opportunities and Fading Confidence

The FA Cup defeat against Liverpool served as a microcosm of Arsenal’s larger problem. Shearer, in his role as a co-commentator, felt the mounting frustration as Arsenal players hesitated and fumbled in crucial moments. This hesitance, often stemming from a lack of belief or the pressure of the moment, chips away at a forward’s natural instincts. “Whether it is a lack of belief or pressure bearing down, those things chip away at a forward’s instincts to the extent where you look to take an extra touch,” he notes, underlining the psychological aspect of this issue.

Statistical Decline: A Worrying Trend

Delving into the stats, Shearer highlights a concerning trend for Arsenal this season. Despite their solid defence and well-rounded midfield, their attacking numbers have significantly dipped. Compared to last season’s stats, their goal tally, shot conversion rate, and expected goals (xG) have all seen a decline. This statistical drop mirrors their on-field performances, with the team’s inability to capitalise on chances becoming increasingly apparent.

The Case of Kai Havertz and Arsenal’s Attack

Focusing on individual performances, Shearer points out Kai Havertz’s role in Arsenal’s attacking woes. Havertz, not being a natural goalscorer, typifies Arsenal’s struggle to find the back of the net. Shearer’s critique extends beyond individual players, as he laments the team’s overall slower pace in attack compared to the previous season. This change in tempo, partly due to how opponents have adapted to Arsenal’s style, has further hampered their offensive efficiency.

The Need for Urgent Action

Shearer concludes with a stark reality check for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta. The lack of a potent striker is not just a minor gap but a significant void that has cost the team dearly. With elite forwards commanding high transfer fees, it’s uncertain if Arsenal can or will make the necessary investment. However, Shearer makes it clear: without addressing this issue, Arsenal’s chances of success remain slim.