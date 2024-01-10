Report: Rangers Eye Belgian Star for Striking Solution

How Rangers Can Resolve Their Striker Conundrum

As the January transfer window swings into action, Rangers find themselves in a challenging position. With the team grappling to enhance their offensive power in the league, the focus shifts to the potential additions that could bolster their striking force. This analysis delves into the options, with insights from an original article by BBC Sport Scotland.

Assessing the Striker Options

Michy Batshuayi: A Viable Prospect?

Belgian international Michy Batshuayi, formerly with Chelsea and currently plying his trade at Fenerbahce, is a name being linked with Rangers. His track record is notable, with an impressive international strike rate of 27 goals in 52 appearances. This season, he’s found the net eight times in 21 games for Fenerbahce. His experience and goal-scoring prowess make him an enticing prospect for Rangers as they seek to augment their attacking options.

Lawrence Shankland: The Domestic Solution?

Lawrence Shankland of Hearts has also emerged as a potential solution. With 19 goals this season for club and country and being the Premiership’s third top scorer last season, his ability to find the back of the net is evident. However, Hearts’ stance is clear – only an “exceptional” offer would tempt them to part ways with Shankland, who is under contract until the end of next season.

Rangers’ Current Striking Dilemma

Underperforming Expectations

Despite scoring 41 goals in 20 league games, Rangers are not meeting their expected goals (xG) of 46.6. More concerning is the conversion rate, with only 10% of their 410 shots resulting in goals. This statistic places them behind six other clubs in the league.

Over-Reliance on Sima & Tavernier

The first half of the season saw Rangers depending heavily on winger Abdallah Sima and dead-ball specialist James Tavernier. Sima, who will be absent due to the Africa Cup of Nations, contributed 15 goals, while Tavernier added 16. This reliance underscores the need for a more consistent and prolific striker.

Injury Woes and Performance Issues

With players like Danilo and Kemar Roofe sidelined due to injuries and others like Cyriel Dessers struggling to adapt, the need for a robust striker becomes even more pressing. Dessers, in particular, has shown potential, but as former Rangers forward Billy Dodds commented, “Confidence is such a factor… Maybe he just can’t handle the big club physically and mentally.”

Looking Ahead: Rangers’ Season Prospects

The second half of the season presents significant challenges and opportunities for Rangers. Trailing Premiership leaders Celtic by eight points (with two games in hand) and gearing up for the Europa League round of 16, the team needs to bolster its offensive capabilities. The right striker could be the catalyst Rangers need to turn around their season and challenge for top honors.

Conclusion: A Critical Juncture for Rangers

As Rangers navigate the January transfer window, their striker conundrum remains a pivotal issue. Whether it’s Michy Batshuayi, Lawrence Shankland, or another surprise candidate, the solution lies in finding a player who can elevate the team’s conversion rate and provide the clinical edge needed in attack. The coming weeks will be crucial in shaping the team’s prospects for the remainder of the season.