Report: Chelsea’s Osimhen Question – Now or Later?

Chelsea’s January Striker Hunt: A Vital Piece in Pochettino’s Puzzle

Rescuing a Faltering Season

As Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail insightfully reports, Chelsea’s season has been far from the success many anticipated. Despite significant investment, the club’s performance, punctuated by a recent 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg loss to Middlesbrough, has been lacklustre. In light of this, Chelsea’s co-controlling owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are ready to delve back into the transfer market this January, determined to turn the tide.

Pochettino’s Position: Stability Amidst Struggle

Notably, head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s role seems secure for now, despite the challenges faced, as Mokbel write “It’s pertinent to stress head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s position is not believed to be under any immediate threat despite the most recent setback”. The upcoming matches, including the return leg against Middlesbrough and the FA Cup clash with Aston Villa, are crucial. However, a continued downturn could prompt a reevaluation of his position. This presents a significant challenge for Pochettino, who had minimal influence on the club’s summer signings.

Chelsea’s Striking Dilemma

The focus now shifts to Chelsea’s pursuit of a new striker, a move that’s deemed crucial in revitalising a team that’s appeared spiritless too often. “Chelsea have a strong interest in Napoli’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen, who has a £103million release clause,” Mokbel reveals. This interest is pivotal, especially considering Osimhen’s openness to joining Chelsea, as sources close to him have indicated to Mail Sport.

Timing and Strategy in the Transfer Market

The pursuit of Osimhen is complex, given his commitment to the Africa Cup of Nations and the hefty release clause. Chelsea’s need for a striker is immediate, with Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer, the team’s joint top scorers, seen as inadequate for the club’s ambitions. The question remains whether Chelsea should act now or wait until summer for the ideal candidate, a decision that could shape their season’s outcome.