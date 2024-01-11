Confirmed: Tottenham Land £25m Defender from Genoa

Tottenham’s Defensive Reinforcement: Radu Dragusin Joins from Genoa

In a strategic move, Tottenham Hotspur have bolstered their defence by securing Radu Dragusin from Genoa, in a deal valued at £25 million. At just 21, Dragusin emerges as Tottenham’s latest acquisition during this January’s transfer window, closely following the arrival of Germany’s forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on a loan agreement.

Romania’s Rising Star

Dragusin, a seasoned player with 13 senior caps for Romania, has been a pivotal figure for Genoa, starting in all 22 Serie A matches this season. His transfer to Tottenham marks a significant step in his career, which took flight at Juventus and further developed during his loan and subsequent permanent move to Genoa.

Enter the Dragusin 🐉 pic.twitter.com/542CGo1hPS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2024

Strategic Swaps and Future Prospects

As part of this transfer, Tottenham’s Djed Spence will be heading to Genoa on a loan for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Dragusin’s contract with Tottenham extends until the summer of 2030, ensuring a long-term defensive stronghold for the club. In a parallel development, Bayern Munich, initially interested in Dragusin, have now pivoted their attention to Tottenham’s Eric Dier, acquiring him on loan with an option for a permanent transfer.

Tottenham’s Defensive Dilemma

Tottenham’s active search for a centre-back is indicative of their current defensive challenges. Injuries to key players Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have led to improvised defensive setups by manager Postecoglou, including deploying full-backs Ben Davies and Emerson Royal in central positions.

Radu has arrived 🤍 We are delighted to announce the signing of Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa, subject to international clearance and a work permit ✍️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2024

Furthermore, Djed Spence’s early return from his loan at Leeds, where he made just seven Championship appearances, adds another layer to Tottenham’s defensive strategy.

Dragusin’s arrival at Tottenham is testament to the club’s commitment to strengthening their defence, a move that promises to enhance their performance in upcoming matches. This strategic acquisition underlines Tottenham’s resolve to maintain a competitive edge in the football arena.