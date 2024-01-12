Tottenham vs City: Thriller in FA Cup Picked for TV

FA Cup Showdown: Tottenham vs Man City in Pivotal Fourth-Round Clash

London Awaits a Friday Night Spectacle

The football world turns its attention to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a potentially electrifying Friday night, January 26, 2024. This venue, a challenging fortress for visitors, sets the stage for a high-stakes FA Cup fourth-round encounter between Tottenham and defending champions Manchester City. Historically, City have found this ground formidable, failing to notch a single goal in their five visits across various competitions. Fans can catch the 8 pm kick-off live on ITV and ITVX.

Friday Night Football: Chelsea and Aston Villa in Action

The same evening, Chelsea also gears up for a challenging match, taking on Aston Villa at 7.45 pm. However, unlike the Tottenham-City clash, this game won’t be broadcast.

Saturday’s Line-Up: Non-League Thrills and Premier League Battles

Maidstone United, one of the few non-league sides still in the fray, travels to Ipswich for a Saturday showdown. Broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, this game embodies the FA Cup’s spirit of opportunity and surprise. Later, an all-Premier League duel unfolds with Fulham facing Newcastle at 7 pm, available on ITV4 and ITVX.

Sunday’s Early Start and a Grand Finale

Sunday’s action kicks off unusually early, with West Brom welcoming either Brentford or Wolves at 11.45 am, a fixture chosen by ITV for live coverage. Rounding off the weekend, Manchester United embarks on a trip to face either non-league Eastleigh or Newport County, with live broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup Draw

The FA Cup draw has thrown up a mix of intriguing matchups:

West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester vs Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry

Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton or Bolton

Newport or Eastleigh vs Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Brighton

This round of the FA Cup promises a blend of David vs Goliath encounters, traditional rivalries, and the raw excitement that only this historic competition can offer. As teams from various tiers of English football clash, the dream of lifting the coveted trophy comes one step closer for the victors.