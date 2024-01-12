Report: United’s New Striking Sensation from Ajax?

Ten Hag’s Reunion Plan with Ajax Prodigy for United’s Strike Force

Introduction

The departure of Anthony Martial from Manchester United at the end of the season is set to leave a void in their attacking options. Manager Erik ten Hag, looking towards the future, is considering a familiar face to fill this gap. As reported by Chris McKenna for The Daily Mirror, Ten Hag has his sights set on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, a talent he knows well from his time in Amsterdam.

Ten Hag’s Connection with Brobbey

Brian Brobbey, currently making waves at Ajax, is no stranger to Ten Hag. The United boss was instrumental in Brobbey’s rise, handing him his professional debut at Ajax in 2020. This connection could prove pivotal in United’s bid to secure the striker’s services. Ten Hag’s familiarity with Brobbey’s playstyle and potential could make this move a strategic fit for the Red Devils.

Brobbey’s Career Trajectory

Brobbey’s journey in professional football is marked by notable highs and lows. After impressing at Ajax under Ten Hag’s guidance, he made a move to RB Leipzig but struggled to find the net, failing to score in 14 appearances. A return to Ajax on loan saw a resurgence in form, with Brobbey scoring seven goals in 12 games, contributing significantly to Ajax’s Eredivisie title win under Ten Hag.

Manchester United’s Transfer Strategy

The summer transfer window is crucial for Manchester United, especially in the context of bolstering their attacking options. While a January move for Brobbey seems unlikely due to financial constraints, United is expected to continue scouting the Dutch international as a potential competitor for Rasmus Hojlund. The new investors at United, INEOS, will have a significant say in recruitment decisions, but Ten Hag’s preference for Brobbey is clear. He is keen to work with the striker again, given their successful past association.

Competition from Arsenal

The race to sign Brobbey could see United face stiff competition from Arsenal, who are also in dire need of a goalscorer. The Gunners, with an eye on Brobbey, will likely challenge United in the quest to secure the young striker’s signature.

Ajax’s Current Scenario and Brobbey’s Role

Despite Ajax’s struggles post-Ten Hag, Brobbey has been a silver lining, scoring 24 goals in the last 18 months. His current form and potential make him a desirable target for top clubs, including United.

Conclusion

As Manchester United look to rebuild and strengthen their squad under Erik ten Hag, the potential signing of Brian Brobbey could be a significant step. His previous working relationship with Ten Hag, combined with his promising talent, makes him a fitting candidate to lead United’s frontline. However, with competition from other clubs and Ajax’s reluctance to lose another star, the pursuit of Brobbey will be a storyline to follow closely in the coming months.