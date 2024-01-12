Report: Everton Set Sky-High Price for Onana?

Navigating the Transfer Market: Everton’s Stance on Amadou Onana

Everton’s High Valuation of Onana Amid Financial Uncertainties

The football transfer market, always a hotbed of speculation and strategic manoeuvres, is buzzing with the latest developments surrounding Everton’s midfield dynamo, Amadou Onana. As reported by Mark Douglas of iNews, Everton have set a towering £60m price tag for Onana, doubling their initial investment of £33m. This decision comes amidst the club’s ongoing financial challenges and a potential takeover by the US group 777 Partners.

Everton’s financial situation has been precarious, with the takeover by 777 Partners still pending approval from the Premier League. This situation necessitates a pragmatic approach to potential sales. However, Everton are not in a hurry to offload their key players. Last month, iNews revealed Everton’s £100m valuation of defender Jarrad Branthwaite, signalling a trend of setting high valuations for their star assets.

Star Players at a Premium: Everton’s Strategy

Onana’s potential sale price reflects a ‘January premium,’ a common practice in the mid-season transfer window. This premium is partly justified by the significant impact Onana has had on Everton’s performance this season. The club’s valuation of the 22-year-old Belgian is benchmarked against the £58m Chelsea spent on Romeo Lavia. The inclusion of a 20% sell-on clause in Onana’s deal with Lille further influences Everton’s asking price.

Arsenal and Other Clubs: The Financial Fair Play Hurdle

Interest in Onana is not lacking, with Arsenal being the most prominently linked club. However, Arsenal’s financial capabilities are reportedly hampered by Financial Fair Play restrictions. An insider quoted by iNews stated, “They [Arsenal] have no money to spend” without offloading players first. This situation puts a potential move for Onana in a tricky spot, as meeting Everton’s high asking price could be challenging for the Gunners.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are also in the fray, showing interest in a player who has greatly impressed this season. Onana’s rising profile and his significant contribution to an improving Everton side make him an attractive prospect for these top clubs.

Looking Ahead: Summer Move More Likely

Given the financial constraints and Everton’s firm stance on their valuation, a summer move seems more plausible for Onana. The club is open to negotiation, with sources telling iNews that a substantial offer aligning with Everton’s demands could sway them. This scenario leaves the door open for a potential transfer, but only if the interested clubs are willing to meet the steep price.

The situation surrounding Amadou Onana is a classic example of the complex dynamics in the football transfer market. Everton’s strategic valuation of their assets amidst financial uncertainties and the constraints faced by potential buyers, like Arsenal, illustrate the intricate balancing act clubs must perform. As the saga unfolds, it will be fascinating to see if Onana remains a Toffee or if a club steps up to meet Everton’s lofty valuation.