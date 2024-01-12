Chris Sutton’s Take on Solanke’s Next Move

Solanke’s Soaring Form: Premier League Clubs Take Notice

A Star in the Making

Dominic Solanke’s impressive performance for Bournemouth this season has not gone unnoticed, with Chris Sutton of ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ sharing high praise for the striker. Sutton observes, “Whether Solanke is an upgrade or not, he’s a player who I rate highly especially this season, the more I’ve seen of him.” Solanke’s journey from a promising talent at Chelsea and Liverpool to a key player at Bournemouth exemplifies his resilience and skill development.

Newcastle’s Astute Interest

Chris Sutton underscores Newcastle’s interest in Solanke as a strategic move. “That would be an excellent move. A lot of competition for places already, you could say in that, in that striking position with (Alexander) Isak and (Callum) Wilson,” says Sutton. His potential addition to the Magpies could significantly strengthen their attacking options, adding depth and versatility to their frontline.

Arsenal’s Oversight?

The fact that Arsenal hasn’t made a move for Solanke, despite their need for a striker, is a point of surprise for Sutton. “I know Arsenal have got this FFP issue and what have you, whether they can spend big money but I’m surprised Arsenal haven’t made some sort of move for him. Maybe they have,” Sutton speculates. Arsenal’s hesitation could be a missed chance to capitalise on a rising Premier League talent.

The Market’s Response to Solanke’s Surge

Bournemouth’s valuation of Solanke is likely to skyrocket given his recent form. As Sutton notes, “You could have questioned his goalscoring record in the past, but at this moment in time, I think that Newcastle are right to go for him.” This statement reflects Solanke’s significant improvement and the increasing interest from top clubs.

From Potential to Prominence

Solanke’s evolution from a player with potential to a prominent Premier League striker is a story of hard work paying off. His initial struggles at Chelsea and Liverpool, followed by a challenging start at Bournemouth, are now overshadowed by his current success. His improvement is not just in numbers but also in his overall gameplay, something Sutton has keenly observed throughout the season.