Report: Wolves Star Linked with Tottenham Switch

Next Tottenham Transfer Pursuit: Joao Gomes in Spotlight

Tottenham Targets Wolves Midfielder Amid Squad Shake-Up

Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer market activities are heating up this January, with the North London club setting their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfield dynamo, Joao Gomes. This move comes on the heels of securing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, hinting at a robust squad bolstering by Spurs. TeamTalk have added to a report from Brazil.

Wolves’ Standout Midfielder Draws Spurs’ Interest

Despite recent additions, Tottenham face a temporary midfield gap with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations. This has led Spurs to scout Gomes, a 22-year-old talent who has made a significant impact at Wolves. “According to Fla Web, that means they have now identified Gomes from Wolves as key target,” highlighting the strategic thinking in Tottenham’s transfer strategy.

Financials and Future: The Cost of Acquiring Gomes

The pursuit of Gomes won’t be straightforward financially. Wolves have slapped a hefty price tag on their star, “The asking price set by the Molineux outfit would not be any lower than €35m (about £30m), per the report.” This valuation reflects Gomes’ rising stature and importance in the Wolves setup.

Essential to Wolves, But a Spurs Future Beckons?

Gomes, described as ‘essential’ by Wolves after securing his services until 2028 with an additional year’s option, has become a mainstay in their team. His increased game time this season, compared to the last, is a testament to his growing influence. “With all that in mind, Wolves are reluctant to let go of Gomes,” say TeamTalk but the lure of a club like Tottenham might be a tempting prospect for any player.

Tottenham’s Midfield Puzzle and Gomes’ Potential Role

Tottenham’s midfield situation is in flux, with the potential departures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso looming. Their contracts, set to expire at the end of next season, add a layer of complexity to Postecoglou’s planning. Gomes, with no goals or assists this season but an impressive defensive record, could be an ideal fit. “Only two players in the entire Premier League have made more tackles than him so far this season,” illustrating his defensive prowess.