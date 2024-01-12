David Ornstein: City’s Potential Summer of Change

Manchester City’s Summer Window: Expectations and Predictions

In the dynamic world of football transfers, Manchester City’s approach to the transfer window has sparked intriguing discussions among fans and analysts alike. David Ornstein, a renowned sports journalist from The Athletic, recently addressed some burning questions in a Q & A session, providing insightful perspectives into City’s potential moves.

Future Big Names at Etihad?

One of the most pressing questions posed by a fan, Oliver M, delved into the possibility of Manchester City bringing in high-profile names like Florian Wirtz or Jamal Musiala. Ornstein’s response was illuminating, “It’s fair to expect a busy summer at City, Oliver, especially given there are no senior arrivals anticipated this month.” This response, coupled with Kevin De Bruyne’s situation and the looming question of his contract expiring in 2025, suggests that City might be gearing up for significant changes in their squad.

De Bruyne’s Critical Role

De Bruyne’s influence on the team is undeniable. Ornstein emphasises this, noting that “He is critical to their system.” At 32, both De Bruyne and the club are at a juncture where future planning becomes essential. This could mean a shift in City’s strategy, focusing on bringing fresh talent to complement or eventually replace their Belgian maestro.

Winger on the Radar

City’s current squad composition, with Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku on the left and Phil Foden’s expected central role, leaves room for speculation about strengthening their right side. Ornstein confirms this by saying, “I’m constantly hearing another winger is on the agenda.” This hints at potential targets, and as Ornstein mentions, “Players such as Pedro Neto will be on City’s radar.”

The Central Puzzle

While the likes of Wirtz and Musiala are central players and high on the wishlist of many top clubs, Ornstein notes, “It sounds as though Wirtz could well go (it will take big money).” However, he adds a note of realism regarding Musiala, suggesting Bayern Munich’s strong desire to retain him for the foreseeable future.